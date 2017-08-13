EA Teases More Nintendo Switch Games

Gaming publisher giant Electronic Arts is bringing FIFA 18 to Nintendo Switch, but what about other titles? Worldwide Studios VP Patrick Soderlund said in a new interview that while he is personally excited about Nintendo and the Switch, it's too soon to say whether or not EA will release more of its games or build new ones for the hybrid console.

According to Nintendo Insider (via Nintendo Everything), Soderlund said in the latest issue of Edge Magazine, "I'm a gigantic Nintendo fanboy," adding that that he brings his Switch "everywhere."

EA is taking a platform-agnostic approach, as many publishers do. If there is a business opportunity, EA will bring its games to any platform it seems, including Switch.

"We will appear on any platform where there are consumers, and players," he said. "We believe that we want to be a part of the Switch, and help Nintendo grow that installed base; that's why you’ll see FIFA, which by the way is really good this year. It's a full-fledged FIFA game, for the first time to be honest, on a portable device."

Soderlund went on to mention that EA has to consider the amount of resources it puts into anything as part of running a business because "the numbers become a factor."

The executive teased that EA might be bringing other games beyond FIFA 18 to Switch, and if these titles are successful, more could come later.

"So for us it's about supporting the platform, building technology for the platform, testing it out with big things like FIFA--and maybe a couple of others, we'll see--and if they go well, I see no reason why we shouldn't have as much of our portfolio on that platform as possible. I hope we get there, that would be my personal ambition."

FIFA 18 for Switch does not run on the Frostbite engine, nor does it have the game's The Journey mode.

