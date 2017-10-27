Destiny 2 Xur Location Guide: Where's Xur, What Exotics Is He Selling? (October 27)

Like that ex-partner that you know isn't good for you, but you meet up with again because maybe ... just maybe ... this time it could be different--Xur is back. This week Destiny 2's shadiest businessman is hanging out on Io, close to the Warmind Vault JS-2. For the uninitiated, Xur is a mysterious merchant who shows up each weekend to sell a random assortment of Exotic weapons and armor, which is the most desirable type of equipment in the game.

Again, Xur's spot this weekend is one of the few locations he routinely pops up in, so you'll no doubt remember how to get there. If you're struggling--or you're new to this, because you're playing on PC--you can watch the video above, in which we'll show you exactly how to navigate Io, slip past its enemies, and reach Xur unharmed. You can take a look at what he's got to offer below.

D.A.R.C.I. (Sniper Rifle): 29 Legendary Shards

(Sniper Rifle): 29 Legendary Shards Knuclehead Radar (Hunter Class Helmet): 23 Legendary Shards

(Hunter Class Helmet): 23 Legendary Shards Actium War Rig (Titan Class Chest): 23 Legendary Shards

(Titan Class Chest): 23 Legendary Shards Eye of Another World (Warlock Class Helmet): 23 Legendary Shards

During a TwitchCon panel Bungie outlined how Destiny 2's seasons will work and offered a peek at some of the new gear rewards on the way to the game. The list of upcoming highlights included "new systems and rewards to give our most engaged players additional, optional pursuits" and "better rewards and replay value for strikes, adventures, and Lost Sectors," among other things. You can check out the full list of Destiny 2's planned endgame changes here.

Although Destiny 2 has been available on Xbox One and PS4 for a while now, this is the first week that Destiny 2 players on PC will also be able to join in on the fun. We've spent some time with the new version and discussed how Destiny 2 PC affects the game's longevity. We also cranked Destiny 2 PC's graphical options up to max and turned off the HUD. You can see how Destiny 2 looks running at the highest settings in our video.