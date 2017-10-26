How Does Destiny 2's PC Release Affect Its Longevity?

Destiny 2 has been available on consoles for over a month now, but as of this week, Bungie's shooter has come to PC.

With more games attempting the "games-as-service" model than ever before, and a slew of holiday releases fast-approaching, The Lobby crew sat down in the video above to discuss the shooter/MMO's vitality.

Will Bungie retain as many players in the long run as it did with the series first entry? Or will players steadily drop off in the coming months? Watch the video above to hear our thoughts, and leave your comments below.

For more on Destiny 2's PC version, stay tuned to GameSpot throughout the coming weeks for features, news, and guides. And for more live discussions like the one above, watch The Lobby every Wednesday at 11 a.m. PT.