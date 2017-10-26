New Destiny 2 Gear And Endgame Changes Outlined

Following a recent TwitchCon panel during which Bungie outlined how Destiny 2's seasons will work, Bungie has now provided another overview of the changes coming to the game. It also provided a peek at some of the new gear rewards on the way.

Alongside a preview of next week's Destiny 2 patch, Bungie provided a high-level outline of the areas it's looking to improve. The studio has handed the game off from its main development team to the Live Team, which, as was the case with the first Destiny, is responsible for sustaining the game post-launch. That includes the introduction of private Crucible matches, improved rewards for Prestige activities, and changes to mods.

In a post on Bungie's website, Destiny 2 game director Christopher Barrett stated, "We've been playing the game in the wild for seven weeks, and like the Destiny experiences that have come before, we're always thinking about where the game is heading next. We're still planning when a bunch of the improvements listed below are going to make their way into the game, but we wanted to let you know what we're up to." The note was accompanied by the following list that highlights what Bungie is focused on:

New systems and rewards to give our most engaged players additional, optional pursuits.

Better incentives for players who complete challenging Prestige activities.

Better rewards and replay value for strikes, adventures, and Lost Sectors.

Private matches for the competitive community (we are targeting early 2018).

Crucible tuning like adjusted Supremacy scoring and better spawning rules.

Better incentives for completing Crucible matches (and penalties for quitting competitive games).

Continued improvements to Iron Banner and Faction Rallies, including uniqueness of rewards.

Changes to make the mod economy more interesting and impactful.

Ongoing improvements to Exotics, including adjustments to reduce instances of duplication.

New ways to spend surplus currency and materials (looking at you Legendary Shards).

An emote interface that allows players to equip Salty, Spicy Ramen, Six Shooter, and Flip Out all at the same time.

Outside of private matches, no time table for any of this was shared; next week's update will deal with fixing bugs, rather than introducing new content. We do know that, in addition to the return of Iron Banner and Faction Rallies, The Dawning will make its return from Destiny 1. However, there won't be a Halloween event, as Festival of the Lost won't appear until at least next year.