Destiny 2 Not Getting A Halloween Event This Year And Here's Why

Destiny 2 isn't going to have a Halloween event this year. Bungie community manager David "Deej" Dague told a fan on Twitter that while there won't be a Festival of the Lost event this year, it could happen this time next year.

"No, Sir," Dague told the fan who asked directly if there would be a Festival of the Lost event in Destiny 2 this year. "We may see it again someday but Season 1 has been about launch and ritual activation. The first event for Destiny 2 is The Dawning."

A scene from Destiny 1's Festival of the Lost

Festival of the Lost was Destiny 1's Halloween event. As part of it, the game's social space, The Tower, received a creepy makeover, while Bungie added "treats" in the form of eerie masks and other customization items. Additionally, Crucible matches played out in the dark to give them a spooky feel.

As for The Dawning, this is Destiny 2's limited-time competition that gives the game something of a wintry makeover. This includes some cool-looking winter-themed cosmetic items, as well as a full set of Dawning-themed armor. Additionally, Bungie is adding ice hockey to The Farm and the ability to throw snowballs at people, instantly guaranteeing that I go back.

Following its release for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in September, Destiny 2 launches for PC tomorrow, October 24. It'll be available exclusively through Blizzard's Battle.net platform, which recently was updated with some nice new features and functionality.

While Destiny 2 is not celebrating Halloween, many other games are like Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Gears of War 4, and The Elder Scrolls Online. You can see a roundup of how these games and others are celebrating the spooky day right here.