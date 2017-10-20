Destiny 2 Updates And Live Events Will Be Split Into Four Seasons Per Year

During its stream at Twitchcon today, Bungie revealed a lot of information about the future of Destiny 2. Players can look forward to frequent updates and new events, which come with new game modes, cosmetics, and gear.

First, Bungie announced that Destiny 2's future updates will be organized into four "seasons" per year. We're in the midst of the first season, which has so far featured Faction Rallies and Iron Banner as its main limited-time events. These seasons will feature different "themes", which will be defined by special cosmetic items. This means that some items will vanish once Season 1 ends, however.

New Iron Banner ornaments (image courtesy of Planet Destiny)

Bungie revealed that Destiny 2's second season will be headlined by the return of The Dawning, a big event that first debuted last winter in the original Destiny. The new Dawning will have different competitions. For example, hockey is coming to the Tower, and you'll be able to throw snowballs at other players and at enemies in the world. And yes, they'll actually do damage.

Although last year's Dawning was centered around Sparrow Racing League, Bungie has yet to say if the mode will return. However, there will be a unique set of Dawning armor to pursue.

In addition, Iron Banner will be held again in Season 2, although with some changes. Most notably, you'll be able to buy Iron Banner weapons directly from Lord Saladin. In the last Iron Banner, you could only get Iron Banner gear by earning engrams, which award pieces of loot randomly. Trials of the Nine will get a visual refresh, as well. Finally, a new competitive multiplayer map will also debut during Season 2, but Bungie didn't provide any specific details about it.

There's no word yet on when Season 2 begins, but it'll likely be some time after Destiny 2's launch on PC on October 24. After all, PC players still need a chance to complete Season 1 activities.