Destiny 2 Servers Down For Maintenance Ahead Of New Update's Release

You'll have to stop playing Destiny 2 for a bit.

Last updated by on

1 Comments
Destiny 2 Video Review
  1. Destiny 2 - First Look At The Lighthouse
  2. StarCraft 2 Now Free-to-Play; PUBG Leak Reveals New Vehicles & New Map! - GS News Roundup
  3. Star Wars Battlefront 2 Is An EA Disaster - The Lobby
  4. Disney Shuts Down Marvel Heroes; EA Talks Star Wars Loot Box Drama - GS News Roundup
  5. GS News Update: Call Of Duty: WW2 Adding Microtransactions Soon
  6. Star Wars Pay-To-Play Backlash Earns EA Most Downvoted Reddit Comment Ever - GS News Roundup
  7. BattleTech Story Mode Preview Gameplay
  8. The History Of The Sims
  9. A Quiet Place - Official Teaser Trailer
  10. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald - Teaser Trailer
  11. What Doom Means For Shooters On Nintendo Switch - The Lobby
  12. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim On Switch Video Review
Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Destiny 2 Video Review

Related
Destiny 2
Follow

If you wanted to play Destiny 2 later, you may have to make new plans. Developer Bungie is taking the game offline to perform some Destiny 2 server maintenance on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and it will release a new hotfix update in the process. [Update: Server maintenance has begun, meaning you'll be unable to log in for a period of time. We'll report back when we know what's included in update 1.0.7 and when servers are back online.]

Players will no longer be able to log in from 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET / 4 PM GMT on November 16 (that's 2 AM AEST on November 17 in Australia). An hour later, anyone still playing the game will be booted to the title screen. Bungie says the maintenance will end three hours after that--at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET / 8 PM GMT (6 AM on November 17 in Australia)--at which point hotfix 1.0.7 "is expected to be available to download and install on all platforms." However, be aware that previous Destiny 2 maintenance has sometimes gone on for longer than expected.

We don't yet know what is included in the update, but we do know some of the details about Destiny 2's upcoming Curse of Osiris DLC, which will increase Destiny 2's level cap and offer PS4-exclusive content. Take a look at some of the new Curse of Osiris armor and gear. For more on the expansion, check out some Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris gameplay.

Destiny 2's weekly reset occurred, as always, on Tuesday this week. It marked the end of the latest Faction Rally event and kicked off Victory Week, which means there's a new Legendary weapon available for purchase. Bungie has also shifted the Flashpoint to Titan and rotated the selection of items available at Eververse. Most significantly, the weekly reset has introduced the next Nightfall Strike: Savathun's Song. For more, check out all the details on Destiny 2's weekly reset.

Filed under:
Destiny 2
PlayStation 4
Xbox One
PC

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

    •   View Comments (1)
    Join the conversation
    There are 1 comments about this story
    Load Comments (1)