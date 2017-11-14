Destiny 2 Faction Rally Event Ends, Winner Revealed And New Powerful Weapon Available

The second-ever Faction Rally event in Destiny 2 has come to an end, and we have a winner. Following Dead Orbit's win during the first event, New Monarchy has emerged victorious during the second. As a result, The Tower has been decorated appropriately (as you can see below), and Victory Week is officially underway.

Victory Week sees the three factions stick around for one additional week, during which time you can continue to cash in any Tokens you earned (including those acquired through the Faction Token exploit). You can see all of the Faction Rally gear, weapons, and armor up for grabs in our gallery to get a sense of what you might be able to earn. Keep in mind, however, that only the first 30 rewards packages you receive can include gear; after that, you'll only receive shaders.

More significantly, Victory Week also presents you with the opportunity to purchase the winning faction's Powerful weapon. New Monarchy's win is not terribly surprising, given the sword it teased if it won. Honor's Edge is an Adaptive sword whose quick attacks do extra damage immediately after pulling it out. It's available to purchase for 1,000 Glimmer to those who joined New Monarchy during the event, or 50,000 to everyone else.

This Faction Rally event marked the first one on PC, but it was a slightly new experience for everyone. Ahead of its launch, Bungie released a Destiny 2 update that adjusted how Tokens were earned, increasing rewards for some activities and reducing them for others. Most significantly, it did away with the Token rewards for destroying enemy resources in Lost Sectors. Instead, Fireteam members would each earn three for looting the chest at the end of a Lost Sector.

However, this resulted in the aforementioned exploit, which allowed players to partially leave and then re-enter a Lost Sector to loot the chest again without having to earn it. How this might have factored into the final results of the Faction Rally--which determines the winner based on number of rewards packages earned--is unclear. Bungie did not patch the exploit, but all players had the same access to it.

Faction Rally will return again in the future, although we don't yet know when. The next major release for the game is the Curse of Osiris DLC, which releases on December 5. It will introduce a variety of new content and increase Destiny 2's level cap. Additionally, its launch will coincide with that of an update introducing PS4 Pro and Xbox One X enhancements to Destiny 2.