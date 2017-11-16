New Destiny 2 Update 1.0.7 Out Now On PC, PS4, Xbox One; Patch Notes Detail What's Changed

As part of the most recent Destiny 2 server maintenance, Bungie has released the latest update for the shooter. As you might expect, given that it's dubbed "The one before Curse of Osiris," it's primarily concerned with resolving some lingering issues with the game, rather than introducing any new content or features.

Hotfix 1.0.7 is available now on Xbox One and PS4. It adds an announcement about the upcoming Curse of Osiris DLC expansion, fixes an issue that caused Faction Rally Tokens to be handed out through the clan perk Venture Capital, and resolves a crash during the Taken Blight Public Event. Additionally, it makes some improvements to the companion apps and website; the Progress section of the mobile apps now have Factions and Collections listed, while the help search should be better across the board.

Those playing on PC have also received an additional hotfix update, version 1.0.7.1. This addresses a problem that would cause players to receive the Buffalo error; that's hopefully something you should now see less often. Separately, Nvidia has released a new driver that is said to provide significant improvements for Destiny 2 performance.

At the time of this writing, Destiny 2's servers remain offline. We'll report back when they're back up, but you can still grab the updates (which are fairly small) right now so you'll be able to jump right in once maintenance is complete. In the meantime, we recently learned a lot more about Curse of Osiris. In addition to seeing the first campaign mission, we learned about Raid Lairs and saw some Curse of Osiris gear, as well as the newly revamped Lighthouse area. The DLC releases on December 5, at which time the weekly reset schedule will change and Destiny 2 will receive Xbox One X and PS4 Pro enhancements.

