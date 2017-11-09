Deadpool 2 Celebrates Thanksgiving With Poster And Good Housekeeping Magazine

Deadpool 2 won't be gracing theaters until next June but it's never too early to start preparing for the Merc with a Mouth, is it? With the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday approaching, the marketing campaign for the sequel to the R-rated comic book movie has officially begun.

First, a teaser poster for the movie has been released. It shows Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and his nearest and dearest gathering for Thanksgiving dinner. The image is an homage to the Normal Rockwell painting "Freedom from Want" and includes all of the characters you need to remember from the first movie--including taxi driver Dopinder (Karan Soni)--along with newcomers Cable (Josh Brolin) and Domino (Zazie Beetz). The poster even contains a Stan Lee cameo.

Somehow, the poster isn't the more bizarre of the two promotional pieces. As it turns out, Deadpool is also serving as a guest editor for Good Housekeeping. A promotional issue of the magazine featuring the masked vigilante on the cover, has been released with copies being handed out in cities around the Unites States.

It's not just a clever cover, though. Collider got their hands on an issue and it's filled with helpful holiday tips from Deadpool himself. In the pages of this magazine, the character has written a letter to readers, shared some of his favorite recipes--including D's Spiced Nuts and Creamy Clam Skinny Dip-along with six easy step to carving up your Thanksgiving turkey. Of course, Deadpool is using a katana to do his carving.

If this is what Deadpool 2 has up its sleeve over six months before the movie releases, chances are things are only going to get better from here. You can see Deadpool 2 in theaters on June 1, 2018.