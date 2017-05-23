Deadpool 2 Star Josh Brolin Gets Ripped To Play Cable In New Video

After the months of speculation, it was announced last month that Josh Brolin will play Cable in the upcoming Deadpool 2. The actor has now posted a video on Instagram of a punishing-looking workout routine to get him into shape for the role. Check it out below:



Cable was created by Rob Liefeld and Louise Simonson, who previously described him as "the opposite of Deadpool: a man who is a leader and used to being obeyed, who is very controlled but with an aura of simmering violence."

Deadpool 2 is set for release on June 1, 2018, with Ryan Reynolds returning in the title role. The movie will also star Zazie Beetz as Domino. An early teaser was released with the Wolverine smash Logan in March--you can watch that here.

In related news, it was announced this month that an adult animated Deadpool show is on the way. The currently untitled series will be overseen by Atlanta star and creator Donald Glover with his brother Stephen, who will both act as showrunners, producers, and writers. It is being developed for FXX, the sister channel to FX, and the 10-part first season will premiere next year.

In addition, a new Deadpool graphic novel was released last week. Deadpool: Bad Blood sees the Merc with a Mouth face off against a new villain called Thumper--read GameSpot's interview with Liefeld about it here.