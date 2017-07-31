New Deadpool 2 Image Reveals First Look At Domino

The first image of Domino from the upcoming superhero sequel Deadpool 2 has been released. It shows the character, played by Atlanta star Zazie Beetz, recreating a familiar promotional shot from the first movie, but with Deadpool himself acting as a rug. Check it out below, as tweeted by star Ryan Reynolds:

Some people just know how to work a red carpet. #Domino #DeadPool2 pic.twitter.com/llCc8JfKT6 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 31, 2017

Deadpool 2 is currently in production. Reynolds has also teased some images from the set, including one taken on the first day of production, and another of Leslie Uggams as Blind Al.

Reynolds and Beetz will be be joined by Josh Brolin, playing Cable. Brolin has documented his transformation into the hulking mercenary on Instagram; in May, he revealed the exhausting workout regime that he underwent to get into shape, while this post showed him having make-up put on for the role.

The film is set for release on June 1, 2018. David Leitch (John Wick, Atomic Blonde) is directing the movie, replacing Tim Miller, who reportedly clashed with Reynolds over the direction of the film. A first teaser for Deadpool 2 was released alongside Logan in March.

In related news, it was announced in May that an adult animated Deadpool show is on the way. The currently untitled series will be overseen by Atlanta star and creator Donald Glover with his brother Stephen, who will both act as showrunners, producers, and writers. It is being developed for FXX, the sister channel to FX, and the 10-part first season will premiere next year.