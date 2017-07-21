DC's Next Movie Looks Likely To Be Shazam

While Marvel's schedule is packed with future movies, things have been a bit less busy at DC. Justice League and Aquaman are both due out in the next 12 months, but beyond that, it has been unclear what the next movie from the studio will be. It has now been reported that Shazam will go into production early next year for a 2019 release.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Shazam will be directed by David F. Sandberg. Sanberg scored a hit last year with the thriller Lights Out, and his horror sequel Annabelle: Creation arrives next month.

Dwayne Johnson was previously announced in the role of Shazam's nemesis Black Adam and is set to appear in a spinoff movie focusing on that character. However, it is unknown if he will also appear in the Shazam movie.

Although Shazam will be the next DC film to start shooting, the studio has plenty more films in the pipeline. Following the huge success of Wonder Woman, a sequel is likely to be announced soon. War of the Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves is set to direct the standalone Batman movie, while Suicide Squad director David Ayer is developing Gotham City Sirens, focusing on the female villains of the DC universe. It was also reported last week that The Shallows director Jaume Collet-Serra might helm Suicide Squad 2, replacing the previously rumoured Mel Gibson.

Shazam first appeared in 1939, when he was known by the name Captain Marvel. The character was bought by DC in 1971, when he was renamed, due to Marvel's ownership of the name Captain Marvel. A live action Shazam TV show was broadcast in the mid-70s, while an animated show followed in 1981.