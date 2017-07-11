Suicide Squad 2 May Not Be Directed By Mel Gibson

Earlier this year, it was reported that Warner Bros. was considering Mel Gibson to direct the Suicide Squad sequel. While the studio might have spoken to the Oscar-winner about taking the helm, it looks like he won't be directing it. Deadline reports today that The Shallows director Jaume Collet-Serra is now the frontrunner to direct Suicide Squad 2.

David Ayer wrote and directed the 2016 original Suicide Squad, but he's now making the spinoff Gotham City Sirens.

As for Collett-Serra, he also directed Orphan, Unknown, and Non-Stop. His latest movie, 2016's The Shallows, starred Blake Lively as a surfer who got trapped in the water and was surrounded by a shark.

Suicide Squad was not a huge hit with critics, but the movie was still one of the biggest box office smashes of 2016. Actor Joel Kinnaman, who played Rick Flag in the supervillain team-up, said the sequel could start shooting in 2018.