Wonder Woman 2 Might Be Set During The 1980s

Although a second Wonder Woman movie wasn't on DC's original schedule for its Extended Universe, the huge success of the first film has ensured a sequel. New details about Wonder Woman 2 have now emerged, and they reveal it might not be the modern day movie that was previously rumored.

According to Screen Rant, the sequel will be set in the 1980s, and will "send Diana against the forces of Soviet Union in the closing days of the Cold War." While DC has not commented on this, sources for The Wrap have "confirmed" the story.

There has been some confusion about whether director Patty Jenkins will return for Wonder Woman 2. Jenkins recently spoke about her plans for the sequel, leading many to presume that she was confirmed to direct it.

She later clarified her comments, stating that she hadn't yet signed on and was "just talking about ideas and hopes. But still excited and hopeful."

However, given Wonder Woman is now, domestically, the most successful DC movie, it would be very surprising if Jenkins didn't return. To date, the film has made $368.4 million at the US box office, beating last year's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which grossed $330.3 million.

