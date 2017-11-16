DC's New Animated Movie, Batman: Gotham By Gaslight, Gets Trailer And Star-Studded Cast

The next DC animated universe movie is going to be a huge departure from the films released thus far. Batman: Gotham By Gaslight goes back in time as the Dark Knight hunts Jack the Ripper in turn-of-the-century Gotham City.

As bodies of Jack the Ripper's victims line the streets of Gotham, a steampunk-inspired Batman takes to the shadows in the film, which boasts a rather impressive cast. Bruce Greenwood (Gerald's Game) reprises his Young Justice role as Bruce Wayne. He's joined by Dexter alum Jennifer Carpenter, who voices Selina Kyle, Scott Patterson (Gilmore Girls) as James Gordon, and Anthony Head (Buffy, the Vampire Slayer) as Alfred Pennyworth.

Rounding out the movie are veteran voice actors including Yuri Lowenthal (Ben 10), John DiMaggio (Futurama), William Salyers (Young Justice), and Tara Strong (DC Super Hero Girls), among others. Together, the cast brings to life the Elseworlds one-shot comic book by Brian Augustyn and Mike Mignola, which was first published in 1989.

The new animated film will be released digitally on January 23, 2018, with Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Packs, Blu-ray Combo Packs, and DVDs hitting stores on February 6. Digital copies, as well as the combo packs, will include an audio commentary, along with a featurette that goes behind the scenes of creating a 19th century gothic-inspired Gotham City.