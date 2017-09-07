Stephen King's New Netflix Movie, Gerald's Game, Gets Tense First Trailer

2017 is proving to be a particularly busy year for Stephen King fans, with a large number of adaptations of his books either hitting screens or in development. We've had movie versions The Dark Tower and It over the past few months, plus The Mist and Mr Mercedes on TV, and this month will see the release of Gerald's Game.

The movie is set to hit Netflix on September 29. It's directed by Mike Flanagan, who previously made the acclaimed Hush for the streaming service, as well as horror hits such as Oculus and Oujia 2. Carla Gugino (Sin City) plays a woman who finds herself trapped in a unpleasant situation involving a pair of handcuffs. Check out the trailer below:

Gerald's Game also stars Bruce Greenwood (Star Trek), Henry Thomas (E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial), and Kate Siegel (Hush).

The adaptation of It hits theaters this weekend. GameSpot's reviewer Michael Rougeau said that the movie is "the rare adaptation that does the original justice while crafting its own identity, too. There are some jump scares, but just as many chills come from steady build-ups and simple, well-earned moments of terror." Check out the full It review for more.

In related news, it was reported this month that King is in the process of regaining the movie rights to several of his classic stories, including The Dead Zone, Cujo, Children of the Corn, and Firestarter. This process will stop the rights to adapt these works from passing to another copyright holder, and will ensure that they are returned to King. This could potentially pave the way for new, more faithful versions.