Every Futurama Episode And Movie Is Coming To Hulu Very Soon

At long last, Futurama is going to be available to stream to your heart's content. The animated series from The Simpsons creator Matt Groening is being added to Hulu's library on Monday, October 16.

The streaming selection includes every single episode of the series that aired over seven seasons, along with the four direct-to-DVD films that were produced, as well. The news of Futurama's arrival on Hulu comes shortly after Syfy announced it has also acquired the series for broadcast. It will debut on the network on Saturday, November 11, before moving to its normal timeslot from 8 PM-2 AM on Mondays and Tuesdays.

While Futurama lasted for seven seasons, it wasn't without a struggle. The series, which originally aired on Fox, was canceled at the conclusion of Season 4 in 2003. Five years later, in 2008, it was resurrected--with original voice cast intact--by Comedy Central. The series then ran another three seasons on that network before it was canceled again. The 16 episodes that made up the Season 5 were actually edited versions of four direct-to-DVD movies, which were then split into half-hour installments by Comedy Central.

While that's a lot of Futurama to sink your teeth into, if you manage to binge all of the episodes and Hulu and still need more, you're in luck. In September, Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick partnered with Groening and Futurama executive producer David X. Cohen on yet another continuation of the series--a new episode produced as a podcast. While there are no visual components for the episode, which is essentially a radio play, the voices you love are all there.

Futurama arrives on Hulu in its entirety on Monday, October 16.