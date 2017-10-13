Cuphead Sells Over 1 Million Copies Already On PC And Xbox One

The wait for Cuphead was a long one, first being featured during Microsoft's E3 press conference in 2014--at which point it had already been in development for several years. Despite being on the market for just two weeks so far, the ultra-difficult action game has already reached a major sales milestone.

On its website today, developer StudioMDHR announced that Cuphead has gone platinum, having sold more than 1 million copies since launch. It did not provide any kind of breakdown between Xbox One and PC, which are the only two platforms Cuphead is available on currently.

"We have worked tirelessly over the past few years to deliver a game that remained true to our vision and we are both humbled and excited that so many people from around the world are playing Cuphead--it truly makes it all worth it," wrote developers Chad and Jared Moldenhauer.

Cuphead was developed and published by StudioMDHR with help from Microsoft, hence the current exclusivity. Xbox boss Phil Spencer spoke with us about the game recently and admitted he hasn't beaten Cuphead yet--but he has a good excuse. He also alluded to positive sales, though he didn't get into any specifics at the time.

"I'm so happy for the studio," he said. "They worked a long time on the game, and to have the success they're having, selling very well, the reaction's been great--it's fantastic when those things come together, so it's great."

You can read more about the game in our Cuphead review and our exploration of why Cuphead's art complements its gameplay.