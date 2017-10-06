Cuphead - The Nearly Complete S-Rank Expert Boss Guide

In case you haven't heard, Cuphead is a very difficult game. From dodging numerous projectiles to making challenging jumps, this throwback run-n-gun shooter puts players through its paces when guiding the titular character through the many challenges that come his way. Despite the overwhelming obstacles--and the ensuing frustration--Cuphead is a game that greatly rewards patience and perseverance. And when you're finally able to clear through a tough boss after dozens of tries, you'll get a feeling of satisfaction that not many games will be able to match.
We at GameSpot have spent many hours with the game, and we're ready to share the fruits of labor. With each of the bosses having their own unique strategies and quirks, simply getting through them on the normal setting can be difficult enough. But we've gone the extra mile and cleared through the entire game on the Expert mode with no damage sustained during each battle. Check back with us for updates on this guide, along with a complete no-damage run of the final boss.
World 1
- Floral Fury (Expert Mode, S-Rank)
- Clip Joint Calamity (Expert Mode, S-Rank)
- Threatnin' Zeppelin (Expert Mode, S-Rank)
- Ruse of an Ooze (Expert Mode, S-Rank)
- Botanic Panic (Expert Mode, S-Rank)
World 2
- Sugarland Shimmy (Expert Mode, S-Rank)
- Pyramid Peril (Expert Mode, S-Rank)
- Aviary Action (Expert Mode, S-Rank)
- Carnival Kerfuffle (Expert Mode, S-Rank)
- Fiery Frolic (Expert Mode, S-Rank)
World 3
- Honeycomb Herald (Expert Mode, S-Rank)
- Junkyard Jive (Expert Mode, S-Rank)
- Murine Corps (Expert Mode, S-Rank)
- Shootin N' Lootin (Expert Mode, S-Rank)
- High Seas Hi-Jinx (Expert Mode, S-Rank)
- Dramatic Fanatic (Expert Mode, S-Rank)
- Railroad Wrath (Expert Mode, S-Rank)
