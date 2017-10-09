How Cuphead's Art Perfectly Complements Its Gameplay

There's no arguing the fact that Cuphead, the punishing action game inspired by 1930's animation, is beautiful to look at. But how did the game's creators, Studio MDHR, achieve its uniquely distinct style? And, why does that style seem to work so well with the game's mechanics?

In the above video, Dan Crowd dives behind the scenes to take a quick look at some of Cuphead's cartoon inspirations. He takes a look at the traditional animation techniques they used in their creation, and how that process influenced some of the game's particular visual flourishes. He also takes a look at the limitations of these methods of creation, and how they inadvertently mesh perfectly with the genre of game Studio MDHR decided to make.

