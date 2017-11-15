Call Of Duty: WW2's Dedicated Servers Return On PS4, Xbox One, PC

Call of Duty: WWII's launch hasn't quite been perfect: it's been a critical and commercial success, but it has also been hit with server issues. In response, developer Sledgehammer temporarily deactivated the game's dedicated servers and switched to a P2P setup.

Now, the company says its tests have been completed and that all platforms have been returned to dedicated servers in every region. That's welcome news, since P2P servers mean players may experience frozen matches as hosts migrate, as well as other annoying little things that using dedicated servers avoids.

However Headquarters--the game's social space similar to Destiny 2's Tower--is still not working as intended. Sledgehammer last week made it a solo experience to help improve the online experience. Unfortunately, it's still solo-only (though you can manually invite friends), and that's not changing for some time.

"HQ is best enjoyed with a thriving, fully populated social community interacting together," Sledgehammer said recently. "So hang in there while we address the most pressing concerns first."

Along those lines, the developer released a Call of Duty: WW2 PC patch that fixes a bunch of issues and has said it is "committed to banning those who exploit the game to gain advantage over other players." Finally, the launch of Call of Duty: WWII's microtransactions has been delayed as a result of multiplayer's ongoing issues.

If you've been playing the latest in the shooter series and want to improve your skills, check out our Call of Duty: WWII multiplayer guide or Nazi Zombies guide. Be sure to also check out our Call of Duty: WWII review--in which we awarded the game a 9/10--and our look back at the history of WWII Call of Duty games.