Call Of Duty: WW2's Dedicated Servers Return On PS4, Xbox One, PC

Call of Duty: WW2 is on the mend.

Last updated by on

1 Comments
Call Of Duty: WWII Video Review
  1. StarCraft 2 Now Free-to-Play; PUBG Leak Reveals New Vehicles & New Map! - GS News Roundup
  2. GS News Update: Call Of Duty: WW2 Adding Microtransactions Soon
  3. Star Wars Pay-To-Play Backlash Earns EA Most Downvoted Reddit Comment Ever - GS News Roundup
  4. Call Of Duty: WW2 - Why Does The M1 Garand Ping?
  5. Star Wars: The Last Jedi - TV Spot 4
  6. GS News Update: Call Of Duty: WW2 Announces Big Changes After Launch Issues
  7. Justice League Review: Should You See It?
  8. Rocket League On Switch Video Review
  9. Injustice 2 - Hellboy's Intro Quotes With Every Character
  10. Batman: Gotham By Gaslight Trailer
  11. GS News Update: Four More Xbox One Backwards Compatible Games Now Available
  12. Star Wars Battlefront 2 Video Review In Progress
Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Call Of Duty: WWII Video Review

Related
Call of Duty: WWII
Follow

Call of Duty: WWII's launch hasn't quite been perfect: it's been a critical and commercial success, but it has also been hit with server issues. In response, developer Sledgehammer temporarily deactivated the game's dedicated servers and switched to a P2P setup.

Now, the company says its tests have been completed and that all platforms have been returned to dedicated servers in every region. That's welcome news, since P2P servers mean players may experience frozen matches as hosts migrate, as well as other annoying little things that using dedicated servers avoids.

However Headquarters--the game's social space similar to Destiny 2's Tower--is still not working as intended. Sledgehammer last week made it a solo experience to help improve the online experience. Unfortunately, it's still solo-only (though you can manually invite friends), and that's not changing for some time.

"HQ is best enjoyed with a thriving, fully populated social community interacting together," Sledgehammer said recently. "So hang in there while we address the most pressing concerns first."

Along those lines, the developer released a Call of Duty: WW2 PC patch that fixes a bunch of issues and has said it is "committed to banning those who exploit the game to gain advantage over other players." Finally, the launch of Call of Duty: WWII's microtransactions has been delayed as a result of multiplayer's ongoing issues.

If you've been playing the latest in the shooter series and want to improve your skills, check out our Call of Duty: WWII multiplayer guide or Nazi Zombies guide. Be sure to also check out our Call of Duty: WWII review--in which we awarded the game a 9/10--and our look back at the history of WWII Call of Duty games.

Filed under:
Call of Duty: WWII
PlayStation 4
Xbox One
PC

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

    •   View Comments (1)
    Join the conversation
    There are 1 comments about this story
    Load Comments (1)