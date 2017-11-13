Call Of Duty: WW2 PC Update Out Now; See The Patch Notes Here

[UPDATE] The much-anticipated PC update for Call of Duty: WWII has been released, while Sledgehammer has also discussed its efforts to combat cheating.

"Cheaters and hackers create a plethora of issues in-game and ruin the overall experience for everyone," Sledgehammer said in a Steam post. "We are committed to banning those who exploit the game to gain advantage over other players."

Players can report other players by accessing the Social tab and selecting "Report Player."

As for the PC patch, the update fixes a number of technical issues, including a bug that would reset the FOV to 65 every time you boot up the game. There are also weapon buffs and nerfs, while the Laughing emote animation issue should now be fixed. You can see the full patch notes below.

GENERAL UPDATES:

Fixed an issue where the FOV was being reset to 65 every time the user starts Multiplayer

Resolved an issue where FPS is locked to 60 fps when using HDR on 60hz monitors in Windowed (No Border) mode

Fixed a hitching issue when using 144hz monitor in Windowed (Not Border) with Vsync & Freesync enabled

Ranked Play support added for the upcoming Ranked Season in December

Support added for Discord

COD:WWII MULTIPLAYER UPDATES:

Connectivity improvements and optimizations

Leaderboard stability improvements and bug fixes

General UI improvements

Various issues with when the party leader disbands the party

Fixed various issues with parties following the party leader to the HQ

Fixed a rare issue where players are being booted from public lobbies

Fixed a host migration issue when the party leader exits the game via exit to desktop

Fixed issue with kill feed improperly displaying a user has changed their name

Addressed animation issue with Laughing Emote

Addressed glare issues with various Weapon Kits while SSR is set to High

Resolved issue with After Action Report not appearing after Gridiron and Capture the Flag matches

Addressed uncommon issue where HUD would only display for a single player in Hardcore DOM

Espionage Basic Training - Reduced painted time from 10 seconds to 6. Made it so only bullet damage paints you

Addressed issue with Mastery challenges were number of challenges was displaying incorrectly making Challenges impossible to complete

Fixed tank inversion and sensitivity setting for War tank controls

COD:WWII MULTIPLAYER WEAPON UPDATES:

BUFFs

Walther Toggle Action Shotgun - damage increased at extremely close range

Bren LMG - increased damage per shot

LMG Bipod - Sped up ADS time when in bipod stance

NERFs

BAR Rifle - decreased fire rate and widened hip fire spread

STG44 Rifle - widened hip fire spread

FG42 Rifle - increased recoil and widened hip fire spread

Machine Pistol - decreased damage ranges

SNIPER CLASS

Fixed a bug with all Sniper Rifles zooming to exact center when aiming down the sights.

COD:WWII NAZI ZOMBIES UPDATES:

Fixed a crash with host migration while in a public zombies match

Addressed lighting/glare issues with Tesla gun in Zombies when SSR is enabled.

Fixed Klaus pathing

UPCOMING FEATURES/FIXES:

After players prestige once, "WELCOME TO THE HQ" quest pops pack up.

After finishing a game, classes with Heroic weapons get reset

The original story is below.

Sledgehammer Games has updated Call of Duty: WWII players on the current state of the game, following the issues at launch that impacted the online experience. In the wake of the issues, Sledgehammer dropped dedicated servers in favour of a P2P setup.

The good news today is that dedicated servers are back on PlayStation 4 in the US, while Sledgehammer brought them back on Xbox One today, but only for a limited time for the purposes of testing. Additionally, Sledgehammer is now adding a "limited" number of dedicated servers to places throughout Europe before launching elsewhere.

In other news, the recent Call of Duty: WWII patch that addressed game disconnects was successful, Sledgehammer reported. Getting disconnected from a match is a big deal because it can lead to the loss of statistics and progression.

Sledgehammer has also extended Call of Duty: WWII's double XP bonus period for a further 24 hours, now ending at 10 AM PT on Tuesday. The new game update released last night fixed a problem where players could earn triple XP.

Additionally, Sledgehammer announced that an update for the PC version of Call of Duty: WWII is out now, and it addresses "several issues." There will be a bigger update for PC coming later today that does even more.

Unfortunately, Call of Duty: WWII's Headquarters social space is still not operating as intended. It is meant to be a social hub like Destiny's Tower where lots of people come together, Sledgehammer made it a solo experience (though you can manually invite friends) to help improve the overall online experience. This is less than ideal, and thankfully Sledgehammer has said it will return Headquarters to normal as soon as it can.

"Once again, thank you for your continued support," Sledgehammer said in its post on Reddit. "The player experience is improving and we look forward to resolving these issues quickly--we are working tirelessly to get there."

Despite the launch issues, Call of Duty: WWII's sales over the first 10 days doubled that of Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare over the same period of time.