From couch co-op to online competitive action a world away, finding a person to share in your journey or compete against has become a core part of gaming. Many games are designed to be enjoyed by multiple people, and on Xbox consoles and PC, there's no shortage of them. And if you're an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you and your buddies don't all have to buy the same games to play with each other online; you simply need the $15/month membership. Once signed up, you and your friends have access to dozens of great multiplayer games. For those looking for the couch multiplayer of the old days, there are some great Game Pass games with split-screen and local multiplayer. We've rounded up our picks for the best Xbox Game Pass multiplayer games.

The Xbox Game Pass library changes each month, with new games being added and others being removed. As such, this list will evolve over time as Game Pass evolves. Keep in mind that there are three different Game Pass subscriptions, Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass, and PC Game Pass. If you're looking to play online multiplayer on Xbox, you'll want Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The regular Xbox Game Pass subscription doesn't include online multiplayer. PC Game Pass also features hundreds of games, but if you have an Xbox, you'll want Ultimate, which rolls all of the perks into one.

Since Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes access to the entire Xbox and PC Game Pass libraries, we've noted which platforms the games are available for below. We've also made it clear which games are compatible with Xbox Cloud Gaming, a perk of the Ultimate subscription that lets you stream select Game Pass games on your phone, tablet, or PC.

If you're interested in seeing what else the service has to offer, you can check out GameSpot's features on the best Xbox Game Pass games, the best Xbox Cloud Streaming games, and a full list of every game on Xbox Game Pass.

A Way Out

Hazelight has made a name for itself by creating the gold standard in co-op games, and A Way Out is a prime example of this studio and its philosophy. A rugged prison break adventure for two players, A Way Out has terrific environments to explore and takes full advantage of its co-op structure to render some creative obstacles for players to overcome.

(Xbox, PC)

Among Us

Nothing sus here! The breakout hit of 2020, Among Us has gone from strength to strength since it became a runaway success story. Developer InnerSloth hasn't rested on its laurels either and has steadily transformed this game of sci-fi treachery and suspicion into a quirky and charming experience that can be played with friends or strangers. Very suspicious strangers, that is.

(Xbox, PC, Cloud)

The Ascent

One of the best cyberpunk games of recent memory, The Ascent is pure style and attitude in a top-down twin-stick shooter format. It's worth having a friend around to watch your back in co-op, and with a fellow hacker covering the angles--cross-play included--the gorgeous firefights become fun, explosive, and wonderfully chaotic.

(Xbox, PC, Cloud)

Crusader Kings 3

The only thing better than establishing a kingdom and navigating the murderous intrigue of your royal court is doing all of that with a faithful vassal in tow. Whether you're playing as separate nations or feuding states, Crusader Kings 3 excels with its gameplay that makes every choice matter in this feudal strategy title.

(Xbox, PC, Cloud)

Dead by Daylight

There's nothing more terrifying than you and your friends having to play hide and go seek with a deranged killer, unless said maniac happens to be under the control of your pal. Classic asynchronous multiplayer gameplay that has evolved over the years, Dead by Daylight is an unnerving experience that has gruesome and gory content waiting for anyone brave enough to try it out.

(Xbox, PC, Cloud)

Dragon Ball FighterZ

The best Dragon Ball game on the market--we've checked the numbers--FighterZ is simply unmatched with its pitch-perfect gameplay, hard-hitting visuals, and genuine love for anime and manga source material. With a stacked roster of Dragon ball heavyweights and polished competitive gameplay in either couch co-op or online, this fighting game is not to be missed.

(Xbox, Cloud)

Dragon Quest Builders 2

There's a charming thrill to creating architectural wonders, and Dragon Quest Builders 2 nails that feeling with its adorable world and characters. Improving on the original title by building on its foundation, Dragon Quest Builders 2 is pure fun from the ground up thanks to its combination of exploration, adventures, and grand designs with friends. With online multiplayer, you'll be able to head on over to Explorer's Shores and the Isle of Awakening for some tag-team building.

(Xbox, PC, Cloud)

Forza Horizon 5

Most of us can't afford to park a new Ferrari in our garages, but Forza Horizon 5 is the next best thing with its thrilling horsepower. Loaded with the best hypercars in the world, complemented by reliable hatchbacks, and set in a slice of Mexico that's easy on the eyes, Forza Horizon 5's trademark racing feels better than ever in its latest installment, and with its online multiplayer options, you'll be able to set up a car club that's ready to hit the streets in no time.

(Xbox, PC, Cloud)

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

Gears of War was the game to have on the Xbox 360, and several years later, its updated version looked like a million bucks on Xbox One. Game Pass subscribers on PC can grind out some extra visual splendor from this title with its comprehensive graphical options, but no matter your platform, Gears of War is a co-op classic that's still worth your time. Whether it's through split-screen or online multiplayer, everyone gets a chance to rev up the lancer for some violent fun.

(Xbox, PC, Cloud)

Grounded

Honey I Shrunk the Kids meets an open-world survival format, Grounded has evolved since its introduction in 2020 into a charming title on Xbox and PC. From its threadbare days to its more fully-formed current incarnation that's has online co-op for up to four players and is headed towards a full release this year.

(Xbox, PC, Cloud)

Halo Infinite

Master Chief's long-awaited return in 2021 didn't disappoint, as the Xbox hero delivered a one-two punch of excellent storytelling in its single-player mode and polished anarchy in its evolving multiplayer suite. Striking a fine balance between classic Halo gameplay while adding just enough new content to feel fresh, Halo Infinite looks good, plays better, and has a long future ahead of it as it changes with the times. Halo Infinite's co-op campaign mode still isn't available, but it is in the works.

Halo Infinite is the game to play for online Halo multiplayer these days, but if you're itching for some cooperative firefights, Halo: Master Chief Collection

(Xbox, PC, Cloud)

Halo: Master Chief Collection

Halo Infinite is the game to play for online Halo multiplayer these days, but if you're itching for some cooperative firefights, Halo: Master Chief Collection is a wonderful compilation featuring a whopping six campaigns--Reach, Combat Evolved, 2, 3, ODST, and 4--and other cooperative modes (plus competitive multiplayer). And yes, all of them are well worth playing. The Master Chief Collection offers both online and local, split-screen co-op.

(Xbox, PC, Cloud)

It Takes Two

One of the best games of 2021, It Takes Two is the current gold standard for co-op gaming. It has ingenious puzzles, a heartwarming story, and imagination in every stage that few games can compete with, all combining to create a satisfactory story about love and hardship.

(Xbox, PC, Cloud)

The Jackbox Party Pack 4

For a more casual experience, The Jackbox Party Pack 4 is perfect for a large gathering of friends. A collection of quirky mini-games that encompass trivia, word-twists, and more, this little collection is fun to watch and take part in.

(Xbox)

Marvel's Avengers

An ambitious superhero adventure with an admittedly flawed endgame, if there's one thing that Marvel's Avengers gets right it's teamwork. Each battle to save the planet from the forces of AIM is actually brilliant if you can assemble an online team of Earth's mightiest mortals, and with everyone playing their part, dismantling world-ending war machines with precision co-op strategy is a surprisingly fun experience.

(Xbox, PC, Cloud)

Minecraft

One of the biggest video games of all time, Minecraft's simple formula of limitless construction helped turn it into a global entertainment juggernaut over the years. Still as enticing as ever, Minecraft's friendly sandbox approach has made it to the go-to game for building digital monuments with your friends, ensuring its legacy as an all-time great.

(Xbox, PC)

Minecraft Dungeons

If Minecraft's epic size and grandeur feels too overwhelming for you, then check out Minecraft Dungeons. A welcoming dungeon-crawler entry point for newcomers that's similar to Diablo or Torchlight, the game is a fun RPG to engage in on your own and even more rewarding through online and local play for up to four players in co-op.

(Xbox, PC, Cloud)

MLB The Show 22

There's no better baseball game right now than MLB The Show 22, and even if its latest edition feels like an incremental upgrade when compared to previous years, it's still hitting home runs. Like the best sports games, MLB The Show 22 thrives on competition and with its new co-op features, you can team up with friends for some fun two-on-two or three-on-three matchups against other human players.

(Xbox, Cloud)

Monster Hunter World

Monster Hunter games have always revolved around the hunt for elusive beasts that you can slay and then fashion their remains into excellent gear, and Monster Hunter World is easily the series at its best. With a fellow hunter in two, it gets even better as your expeditions to track down dangerous dragons and lethal creatures becomes a fun mix of teamwork and strategies that you can pull off in this modern Capcom classic.

(Xbox, Cloud)

Mortal Kombat 11

There's no shortage of great fighting games on the market, but none of them can hold a chainsaw to the king of gore that is Mortal Kombat. While its kontent is bloodier than ever in its 11th installment, Mortal Kombat 11 shines as a brilliant and clever fighting game that is crammed with impactful gameplay, lethal levels, and a roster that's incredibly varied.

(Xbox, PC, Cloud)

No Man's Sky

There's an entire universe to explore in No Man's Sky, and with the recent introduction of the Nexus social hub, the space survival game is much less lonely. With randomly generated missions on offer and a galaxy of content updates to dive into, No Man's Sky has no shortage of activities for astronauts to choose from.

(Xbox, PC, Cloud)

Overcooked 2

We've mentioned before that Overcooked 2 is a brilliant way to make friends and lose them, and we're not changing our tune when it comes to this marvel of a culinary co-op adventure. You'll be running an eatery and fulfilling orders in no time, but as the challenges start to increase, you'll quickly discover just how much of a brilliant kitchen nightmare Overcooked 2 can be in your lounge or online with new frenemies.

(Xbox, PC, Cloud)

Payday 2

Ever wanted to retire young and rich? Well you'll need to not only rob a bank to achieve that goal, but cheese it with the loot and outfox the cops if you want to spend the rest of your days enjoying Pina Coladas on a tropical beach. Payday 2 nailed that formula when it was first released, and even years later, its online co-op tale of cops and robbers is still an evergreen benchmark of high-stakes robbery.

(Xbox)

Rainbow Six Siege

While teamwork is the key to success in every game on this list, it's taken to a whole other level in Ubisoft's long-running Rainbow Six Siege. Everyone has a part to play, and whether you're on the side of good or you've barricaded yourself in a house with other ne'er-do-wells, Siege's formula for intense firefights makes it the thinking person's game of tactical teamwork.

(Xbox, PC, Cloud)

Spelunky 2

The only thing better than the original Spelunky is its sequel, a grand upgrade that took everything great about the lethal cave-diving roguelike and turned it up to 11. Evolving the formula with polished controls and even tighter platforming, Spelunky with friends is a descent into cave-focused co-op that shows just how far the sequel has evolved.

(Xbox, PC)

Stardew Valley

An enduring agricultural masterpiece, Stardew Valley will capture your heart with its retro style and incredibly deep systems for building the farm of your dreams. In co-op, the charm is amplified with up to three other players joining you for a few delightful rounds of tending to crops.

(Xbox, PC)

Star Wars Battlefront II

With its more controversial days far behind it, Star Wars Battlefront II shines as a terrific multiplayer game set in a galaxy far, far away. With DICE's impressive technology powering it, a wealth of modes to choose from, and a chance to unleash the Force as various Star Wars heroes and villains, Battlefront II sticks the landing.

(Xbox, Cloud)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Most games allow for a friend to join you, but Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge ups the ante with the option to add up to five other players to your session. Inspired by Konami's TMNT games of the past, Shredder's Revenge also updates the formula with gameplay tweaks that makes each adventure feel turtlelicious with its chaotic co-op action.

(Xbox, PC, Cloud)

Tetris Effect: Connected

Tetris Effect as a solo experience is transformative and great for the soul, but as a co-op game? Get ready for a classic race to the finish as you build lines and really hope you get a long piece next. You can't beat Tetris' classic design when it comes to fun competition, but you can improve on it with incredible levels, sound design, and imaginative visuals.

(Xbox, PC)

Unravel 2

The first Unravel game introduced the world to the delightful protagonist Yarny, and for the sequel, fans got two cute heroes for the price of one. While it plays similarly to the first game, Unravel's focus on co-op feels like a natural evolution of the series and it doesn't skip a single step in creating a unique world to explore and inhabit.

(Xbox, PC, Cloud)

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

While it may have switched protagonists for a pair of precocious little Nazi-killing prodigies, Youngblood still functions as a fun action-packed co-op experience. There's plenty of opportunity for growth when it comes to stopping the Nazi war machine, each stage is a battleground for tactical teamwork, and when everything else fails, some good ol' ultraviolence always gets the job done.

(Xbox, PC, Cloud)

