The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Best PS5 Accessories For 2021: PlayStation 5 Headsets, Controllers, And More
From the DualSense and Pulse 3D headset to third-party products from Razer, Samsung, and more, here are the best PS5 accessories so far.
The PlayStation 5 launched with a range of first-party PS5 accessories, from the DualSense Wireless Controller to the Pulse 3D Headset and PlayStation Media Remote, but while each of these can enhance your experience in different ways, they're not the only accessories worth picking up for your new console. Brands like Logitech, Razer, Samsung, and SteelSeries all have quality products designed specifically for the PS5 (or that will work via backwards compatibility), and now that the PS5 has been on the market for some time, you can find a PS5 accessory for pretty much any specific need at this point. With that in mind, we've rounded up the very best PS5 accessories worth picking up so far, from standard controllers and headsets to flight sticks, racing wheels, external storage, and more.
For more recommendations on PS5 software and accessories, check out our guides to the best PS5 games of 2021, plus the best PS5 headsets and controllers beyond just the first-party options.
DualSense Wireless Controller
$70-$75
Sony's PS5 DualSense controller is a fantastic upgrade over the PS4's DualShock 4, reshaping the controller to give it a more comfortable, ergonomic shape and more easily visible light bars on either side of the touchpad. Its standout feature is the haptic feedback that, when fully utilized in compatible games, creates immersive vibrations that really let you feel what's happening in the game. Adaptive triggers work in tandem with this as well to further enhance PS5 games, offering different levels of resistance in the L2 and R2 triggers to simulate the feeling of, for instance, drawing back a bowstring. This can also be used to make different weapons, like guns, feel different when switching between them. Overall, the DualSense is an excellent controller that feels kind of magical when its features are fully utilized, and now that two new colors, Midnight Black and Cosmic Red, are available, there's good reason to pick up a second one just to have for multiplayer or switching to while your first controller charges.
PlayStation DualSense Charging Station
$30
Sooner or later, you're probably going to want to pick up a charging station for your DualSense controller, and this official one from Sony can charge two at once, meaning you'll always have a controller ready to go when you get that low-battery notification. It takes a little getting used to, but when you slide a controller in, you'll hear a slight click and see it light up, letting you know it's connected and charging. In terms of convenience, this is easily one of the best PS5 accessories to pick up as soon as you can. No one likes messing with a charging wire.
Samsung T7 External SSD
$170 for 1TB; also available in 500GB and 2TB
Though you can pick up any external hard drive for cheaper, using an external SSD with your PS5 will give you the fastest storage for PS4 games as well as PS5 games that you don't want to store on the console's internal SSD. Samsung is one of the top brands in the game when it comes to SSDs, and the T7 external SSD is a great option to pick up for expanding your PS5 storage. It boasts read speeds of up to 1,050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1,000MB/s with USB 3.2 Gen 2 devices (like the PS5). The Samsung T7 is also a widely trusted option with 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon and over 10,000 reviews.
PlayStation Media Remote
$30
The PlayStation Media Remote is a no-brainer purchase for those who use their PS5 as their dedicated streaming device for Hulu, Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Crunchyroll, and other streaming platforms. The DualSense will let you navigate to the Media section of the PS5 and can be used to play, pause, and rewind shows, of course, but the PlayStation Media Remote makes it feel much natural to do so as it's designed like a traditional TV remote. It has several convenient features that make it a better choice than the DualSense (or any other controller) for streaming, including quick-access buttons for Disney+, Netflix, Spotify, and YouTube that will quickly open those apps for you, even if your TV is powered off. It also has dedicated media playback controls and can adjust the volume and power settings of your TV with the built-in IR transmitter.
Pulse 3D Wireless Headset
$100
Surprisingly, the PS5's first-party headset option, the Pulse 3D, is on the more affordable end of the spectrum for quality headsets; however, this is paired with a build that does feel somewhat flimsy, cheap, and easy to break. On the flip side, it delivers rich audio using Sony's proprietary Tempest 3D AudioTech, which really brings surrounding environments alive in PS5 games like Spider-Man: Miles Morales, letting you hear subtle sounds and get a better sense directionally of what's around you. It also supports both wireless and wired connectivity for not only PS5 but also PS4, PC, and Mac, with a battery life of up to 12 hours. At the end of the day, it's still one of the best PS5 headsets to buy, especially if you don't want to break the $100 mark, but there are even better third-party headsets we recommend that fall between $150 and $200.
- Read more: Pulse 3D Headset review
Razer BlackShark V2 Pro
$180
The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is our reigning pick for the best PS5 headset, combining extreme comfortability with excellent audio quality, a low-latency connection, and a great, removable microphone with focused voice pickup. It can connect wirelessly via a 2.4GHz connection (with the same HyperSpeed Wireless tech seen in Razer's gaming mice) as well as wired via any 3.5mm port. You can also take advantage of THX Spatial Audio if you use this for PC gaming. Though the BlackShark V2 Pro is $80 more expensive than the Pulse 3D headset, it makes up for it with a fit that's extremely comfortable and doesn't overheat during long gaming sessions, exceptional audio quality, and a microphone that hones in on your voice for clarity during online matches.
SteelSeries Arctis 7P
$150
SteelSeries headsets have been very popular for years, and the Arctis 7P is its next-gen headset designed specifically for PS5, though we like it for its versatility, as you can also use it with PS4, PC, Android, and Nintendo Switch thanks to an included USB-C dongle. Featuring 2.4GHz wireless audio and a low-latency connection, the Arctis 7P also pairs nicely with the PS5's 3D audio tech with excellent sound quality for such a versatile headset. Like the BlackShark V2 Pro, it's also a more durable and comfortable option than the Pulse 3D, with a lightweight steel frame and elastic ski goggle band for an adjustable fit. It also has a retractable, bidirectional microphone for clear voice capture and a 24-hour battery life to last during all-day gaming sessions.
PlayStation HD Camera
$60
For those planning on streaming their PS5 gameplay on Twitch or YouTube, the PlayStation HD camera is one essential accessory that'll make the entire process a breeze. Featuring 1080p capture, the PlayStation HD camera lets you record yourself and your gameplay by using the DualSense's share button, and by using the PS5's built-in background removal tools, you can add yourself to gameplay videos while streaming in picture-in-picture mode. You can crop the background or even lose it completely if you have a green screen.
Razer Raion Fightpad
$65
The Razer Raion has long been one of our picks for the best PS4 controllers, and it still works great for playing backwards-compatible PS4 games on PS5. Though its layout may look strange, the Razer Raion is optimized for fighting games, and its six-button layout resembles what you'd find on a fight stick. It has a fantastic, clicky D-pad and is lightweight enough to comfortably hold in one hand, letting you tap on the rows of buttons piano-style. However, it also has digital buttons for every DualShock 4 shoulder button and trigger if you prefer to use it that way. Also convenient is the fact that you won't need to switch between the Raion and a more fully-featured controller for things like character customization, as it lets you map the D-pad to the left and right analog sticks. Though the Razer Raion isn't for most PlayStation games and certainly not every type of gamer, for fighting game fans, it's a budget-friendly option that will take your experience in games like Mortal Kombat 11 and Tekken 7 to the next level.
Victrix Pro FS Arcade Fight Stick
$350
The Victrix Pro FS is on the expensive end of fight sticks, but for hardcore fighting game fans, it's worth every penny, and it's forward-compatible with PS5. The Victrix Pro FS has a premium build made of durable aluminum and authentic Sanwa Denshi parts, its buttons are satisfyingly clicky, and the joystick is equally satisfying to use as well as accurate in its movements. In addition to all the essential fight stick buttons, it has several added features including three programmable buttons, customizable audio, lighting adjustments, and an easy access door for swapping out components. It's also a travel-friendly stick with a removable joystick, a plastic organizer to wrap your cables around, and handles for carrying. Costing as much as a console, the Victrix Pro FS isn't for everyone, but if you're serious about having the best fighting game experience on PS5 and competitive play, this is an excellent investment.
Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals
$400
As with fighting games, you can certainly use your regular old DualSense with racing games, but if you're passionate about the genre and want a more realistic experience with games like Gran Turismo Sport and Assetto Corsa Competizione, a racing wheel and set of pedals is designed for just that. Released in August 2020, Logitech's next-gen racing wheel, the G923, has everything you need for the best racing experience on PS5. Its TrueForce technology delivers next-gen force feedback with a physics engine that's directly connected to the wheel for heightened responsiveness. Essentially, the wheel synchronizes with your gameplay to deliver a more immersive and realistic experience. The downside is that right now, TrueForce is supported for only a handful of games: Grid, Assetto Corsa Competizione, iRacing, Gran Turismo Sport, Showrunner, and Dirt Rally 2.0.
The Logitech G923 also features a programmable dual clutch launch assist to get you off the starting line cleaner and faster, a progressive spring brake to simulate a pressure-sensitive brake system, a built-in rev indicator that can show you when you're redlining, and a whole set of customization options via Logitech's G Hub software.
Thrustmaster T.Flight HOTAS 4
$90
Most flight sticks out there are designed for PC, but with flight sims having a bit of a resurgence recently thanks to games like Star Wars Squadrons and Microsoft Flight Simulator, we're starting to see more options for consoles. The official PlayStation-licensed Thrustmaster T.Flight HOTAS 4 is an affordable option that, crucially, is also widely available to buy. It'll work great with games like Star Wars Squadrons and Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown.
A great entry-level flight stick for those just dipping their toes into the flight sim genre, the T.Flight HOTAS 4 features adjustable joystick resistance, a detachable throttle, and a dual-rudder system that operates by rotating the handle with an integrated locking system or by the progressive tilting lever. The flight system has five axes, 12 action buttons, one rapid-fire trigger, and one multidirectional hat switch for navigation/panoramic view.
More Tech Picks From GameSpot
- The Best 4K TVs For PS5 And Xbox Series X In 2021
- Best Monitor For PS5 And Xbox Series X In 2021
- Best Gaming Chair For 2021: Top Chairs For PC And Console Gaming
- + Show More More Tech Picks From GameSpot Links (5)
- Best Cheap Gaming Monitors For 2021
- The Best PC Gaming Headsets For 2021
- The Best Nintendo Switch Controllers You Can Buy
- The Best VR Headsets In 2020
- Best Webcams 2020: Top Picks For Streaming On Twitch And YouTube
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation