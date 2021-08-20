The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Best PlayStation Games For Kids: Top PS5 And PS4 Kid-Friendly Games
From Sackboy: A Big Adventure to Bugsnax, here are the 25 best PS5 and PS4 games for kids.
The PlayStation game library, whether you're gaming on PS5 or PS4, is full of excellent titles across a wide variety of genres. And despite the fact that many of the most talked-about games each year are aimed at older audiences, there are still plenty of kid-friendly games on PS5 and PS4. If you're looking for some age-appropriate games to pick up for your kids, we've rounded up 25 of the best PS4 games for kids that are both fun and family-friendly. Almost every game on this list is playable on both PS4 and PS5 thanks to backwards-compatibility, and we've only included two PS5 exclusives. We've also noted games that have PS5 versions or free upgrades.
For more kid-friendly suggestions, check out our roundups of the best Xbox games for kids and best Nintendo Switch games for kids. PlayStation users should also take a peek at our lists of the best PS4 games and best PS5 games for more recommendations.
Astro's Playroom
Astro's Playroom is a PS5 pack-in game that shows off the DualSense's haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. A follow-up to the PSVR game Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, Astro's Playroom is a joyous platformer starring a tiny robot. It's set up much like 3D Mario games with contained levels filled with well-designed platforming sequences, enemies, and cool bosses. Astro's Playroom is also loaded with PlayStation-themed collectibles and Easter Eggs. While a lot of the references may not be familiar to kids, the adventure is thoroughly entertaining and ideal for youngsters. Astro's Playroom's use of the DualSense controller to provide immersive feedback is genuinely magical. While it's not a long game by any means, Astro's Playroom is free and also happens to be a must-play experience.
See our Astro's Playroom review.
Bugsnax
Bugsnax is a charming and rather silly adventure game set on Snaktooth Island. As the title suggests, the island is inhabited by creatures who happen to be part-bug, part-snack. This first-person adventure places you in the role of a journalist tracing the steps of an explorer who discovered the curious island. Bugsnax has colorful, cartoonish graphics and a vibrant cast of whimsical characters. Gameplay-wise, it's not overly complex, as most of the time you're on the hunt for various Bugsnax. But the game does a great job of making each search different, turning hunts into clever puzzles that are unique to each creature. Though it was a PS5 launch game, Bugsnax is also available for PS4.
See our Bugsnax review.
Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time
Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time brings the classic platforming series to a new generation. While It's About Time retains the same platforming formula of its predecessors, it features greatly improved visuals, more inventive level design, and new mechanics that make the platformer feel decidedly modern. It's About Time can be challenging at times, so youngsters may need some help getting through particularly tricky sections, but it has a lighthearted tone that encourages players to learn the game's tricks. It's About Time is also highly replayable thanks to collectibles, time trials, and mirrored levels. Though it's available on both current PlayStation platforms, the PS5 version offers 4K visuals and 60fps for a smoother experience.
Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled
It's no Mario Kart, but Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is an inspired kart racer in its own right. Nitro-Fueled is an expanded remake of the PlayStation classic, complete with extra tracks from Crash Nitro Kart. All of the tracks have been lovingly rebuilt from the ground up to have a modern look. Although it plays like the Crash Team Racing parents will remember, karts have better handles, and there's more customization. Crash Team Racing is great whether you play solo or with family and friends, as it has a full-fledged Adventure mode, battle mode, and a few other modes that keep the kart racing fresh for a long time. Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is playable on PS4 and PS5.
Dragon Quest Builders 2
Dragon Quest Builders 2 is a delightful spin-off that combines multiple genres to great success. While it's ostensibly an action-RPG set in a large open world, Dragon Quest Builders 2 is also a sandbox and tower defense game. The "builders" aspect is arguably the coolest part, as you have the freedom to design your own thriving village. Going out on quests and defeating monsters feeds the city-building by replenishing your resources. While there are a lot of mechanics at play in Dragon Quest Builders 2, the combat is straightforward and the building mechanics are intuitive. If your child likes Minecraft but wants more structure and lighthearted combat, Dragon Quest Builders 2 is a great choice. It has colorful visuals, an inviting atmosphere, and a lengthy mainline quest filled with varied activities.
See our Dragon Quest Builders 2 review.
Dreams
Media Molecule's Dreams is one of the most ambitious PS4 exclusives. Dreams will appeal to kids who have an interest in designing their own games. The game-building software has a suite of premade assets that can be dragged and dropped to create your own games. Hobbyist game developers have made some truly impressive stuff in Dreams, including remakes of classic games. You can download games from the server to play, but keep in mind that not all of them will necessarily be appropriate for children. Dreams also has a fun campaign created by Media Molecule that is worth the price of admission alone. We'd recommend Dreams for pre-teens and teens, mainly because the design tools can get fairly complex.
See our Dreams review.
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
For years, the most popular battle royale games were shooters, but Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout changed that with an adorable and hilarious platforming experience when it launched last year. Developed by Mediatonic, Fall Guys drops 60 players, who look like waddling jelly beans, onto zany maps to compete in obstacle courses, tag, and other lighthearted games. As the rounds go on, more players are eliminated until a winner is decided. Fall Guys is quite funny thanks to its hapless characters and ridiculous maps that tend to create surprising and chaotic moments.
See our Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout review.
Knack 2
While Knack may never come back, Knack 2 is an action-platformer that's definitely worth playing. The series has caught some flack, mainly because of the uninspired original that launched alongside the PS4, but Knack 2 is a genuinely solid game that's ideal for kids. Knack 2 has a beautiful world that's filled with clever platforming sequences and puzzles. Knack's various size-changing abilities are put to far better use in the sequel. Though it does get repetitive at times, Knack 2 doesn't overstay its welcome. It should be noted that Knack 2 is better when playing cooperatively, so this is a good choice for those looking for a game to play with their kids.
See our Knack 2 review.
Lego Marvel Collection
The Lego series from Traveller's Tales has offered a wholesome and fun introduction to action games for more than 15 years. There are plenty of different crossovers to choose from, from Star Wars and Marvel to Harry Potter, Indiana Jones, and more. Picking the right game for your kid is a matter of their particular pop culture interests, but for the best value we'd recommend Lego Marvel Collection. This compilation comes with three Lego games: Lego Marvel Super Heroes, Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2, and Lego Marvel's Avengers. The Marvel Super Heroes games are stellar. While Lego Marvel's Avengers isn't quite as good, kids who have seen the Avengers movies will likely find it enjoyable. Lego Marvel Collection can be played solo, but these games shine in local split-screen co-op. With intuitive combat systems, clever puzzles, and a relaxing tone, Lego Marvel Collection is an excellent choice for the whole family.
LittleBigPlanet 3
The LittleBigPlanet franchise has become Sony's family-friendly platformer, similar to Super Mario for Nintendo. And LittleBigPlanet 3 has even more features than ever before. Along with a lengthy campaign filled with interesting puzzles, cool gadgets, set pieces, and platforming sequences, LittleBigPlanet 3 has a robust level editor and a plethora of customization options for Sackboy. It's also a wonderful game to play cooperatively on the couch. LittleBigPlanet 3 released way back in 2014, but it holds up well. For a side-scrolling platformer that looks like something out of a child's imagination, it doesn't get much more pleasant and joyous than LittleBigPlanet 3.
See our LittleBigPlanet 3 review.
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition
Insomniac Games created arguably the best superhero game ever with Marvel's Spider-Man. While there have been numerous solid Spider-Man games, none of them made the sensation of swinging across the New York City skyline feel nearly as good as Marvel's Spider-Man. Rather than tell an origin story, Marvel's Spider-Man focuses on a college-age Peter Parker, which helps it strike a great balance between the hero's two very different identities. With free-flowing combat that rewards experimentation, a bevy of cool gadgets, and varied missions, Marvel's Spider-Man is a consistently rewarding experience. Its follow-up, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, uses the foundation already in place to deliver another great tale starring the young Miles Morales.
PS5 and PS4 users can play both games. We're highlighting the Ultimate Edition for PS5 here, as it comes with Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and Miles Morales. PS4 users can purchase Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year edition and Miles Morales individually. Marvel's Spider-Man is rated Teen by the ESRB, but if you let your kids watch Marvel movies, it's no more "mature" than the films.
See our Marvel's Spider-Man and Miles Morales reviews.
Minecraft
Minecraft is the best-selling game of all time, so we'd imagine your kids (and probably you) have heard of it. The sandbox game heavily relies on your own imagination, making it a perfect choice for kids, especially those who like building things. Minecraft allows you to build your own world one piece at a time, which makes it a sandbox game that never really ends. There's always something to do in Minecraft, and we think every kid should check it out. Along with being a fun game, Minecraft has some educational value, too.
See our Minecraft review.
Minecraft Dungeons
Minecraft Dungeons is a spin-off that adds more structure to Minecraft. Though it retains a similar visual style, Minecraft Dungeons doesn't revolve around building your own worlds. This is an action-RPG played from an isometric perspective that can be aptly compared to Diablo. Each of the levels are filled with baddies to conquer and loot to uncover. Minecraft Dungeons has intuitive mechanics and is an excellent couch co-op experience. It could serve as a great introduction to the genre, and you don't even need to be a Minecraft fan to enjoy it.
See our Minecraft Dungeons review.
Overcooked: All You Can Eat
Overcooked is a frantic cooking simulator that's made for cooperative and competitive play. You play as adorable chefs who serve some very demanding customers by preparing dishes as quickly as possible. Overcooked can get quite chaotic, as kitchens shift over the course of each round and zany obstacles stand in your way. To get the job done, you and your teammates need to work together, communicating constantly to find the best and most efficient way to get the food ready in time. Overcooked: All You Can Eat offers a tremendous value, as it contains Overcooked and Overcooked 2 as well as a bunch of DLC. Both games are well worth playing, and the more the merrier. Overcooked truly excels when you have four chefs working together, so it's a great pick for family game night. Overcooked: All You Can Eat has PS5 and PS4 versions.
See our Overcooked and Overcooked 2 reviews.
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville is a great entry-point to multiplayer shooters. As the third entry in the spin-off series, Battle for Neighborville features more cooperative and competitive content than ever before. Neighborville's gameplay mechanics are easy to grasp, but there's a lot of smart depth to be found thanks to unique character designs and a bunch of match types. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, at the end of the day, is a third-person shooter starring comical zombies and sentient plants set in a colorful world. It's great whether you play split-screen or online with friends.
Ratchet & Clank
If you don't have a PS5 in your house, you can't play the latest Ratchet & Clank game (and next entry on this list), but you can still enjoy one of the franchise's awesome action-platformers. Ratchet & Clank, a reimagining of the first game in the series, is an example of an updated version of a classic done right. While it retains the basic story and overall progression of the original, it implements a variety of mechanics found in subsequent entries to create a more modern experience. It's a gorgeous game with plenty of high-octane action sequences and comedic moments provided by the cast of lovable characters.
See our Ratchet & Clank review.
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is arguably the most impressive game for PS5 thus far from a visual standpoint. Rift Apart makes superb use of the PS5's power with its central concept: rifts. Throughout the adventure, you travel through portals to wholly different worlds instantaneously; this is especially awe-inspiring in some of the cutscenes and scripted sequences. Rift Apart very much feels like a Ratchet game, but it also introduces a new playable character, a female Lombax named Rivet. Ratchet and Rivet complement each other well, and their unique storylines help keep the gameplay fresh throughout. The game also makes great use of the DualSense's haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, providing a more immersive combat experience. The whole package is impressive, from the stunning visuals and refined gameplay to the emotional story, soundtrack, and more. If you're looking for one PS5 exclusive for your kids, we'd recommend Rift Apart over anything else.
See our Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart review.
Rayman Legends
Rayman Legends is one of the best side-scrolling platformers on PS4. Rayman has always been an underrated mascot, and the limbless hero's lengthy adventure in Legends is his best outing yet. Rayman Legends features more than 120 levels, and there really isn't a dud to be found here. Great level design paired with a cast of unique playable characters makes Rayman Legends' great platforming gameplay even better. Rayman Legends is playable solo or cooperatively on the same screen with up to three other players.
See our Rayman Legends review.
Rocket League
Rocket League is a free-to-play multiplayer game that basically boils down to "soccer but with cars." Rocket League is great for many reasons, but it's particularly inviting to newcomers and casual gamers. Its pick-up-and-play mentality allows players to jump into the action easily thanks to its straightforward premise. That said, Rocket League still has a lot of depth to be unearthed amidst the chaotic pace of matches, which winds up giving it lasting replay value. Rocket League shines the brightest when played online, but you can also play split-screen offline.
See our Rocket League review.
Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Sackboy: A Big Adventure is essentially PlayStation's Super Mario 3D World. A spin-off of the LittleBigPlanet series, Sackboy drops the iconic character into 3D platforming levels. At its heart, Sackboy has the style and general gameplay mechanics of the mainline series, but the move to 3D adds new wrinkles to the formula. Inventive level design, loads of customization features, and a truly incredible soundtrack make Sackboy a simply delightful platformer. Sackboy is a great choice to play cooperatively with your kids, and it's breezy enough to be their "first" platformer. Sackboy: A Big Adventure has PS5 and PS4 versions, and the PS4 edition comes with a free upgrade to PS5.
See our Sackboy: A Big Adventure review.
Sonic Mania Plus
If you want to introduce your kids to the games you played growing up, Sonic Mania Plus could be a great option. Sonic Mania Plus is basically a remixed "greatest hits" of Sonic's heyday. Eight of the 12 zones feature updated versions of classic Sonic levels, and the new content is quite good, too. Sonic Mania Plus has retro visuals to match the Sega Genesis classics, but it has a smoother feel thanks to overall quality-of-life improvements. Sonic Mania Plus has five playable characters, supports co-op for two players, and has a competition mode for racing for the fastest times.
See our Sonic Mania Plus review.
Spyro Reignited Trilogy
Spyro Reignited Trilogy compiles three platforming classics in one stellar package: Spyro the Dragon, Ripto's Rage, and Year of the Dragon. Despite being nearly two decades old, the Spyro series holds up pretty well. Significantly overhauled visuals and quality-of-life improvements make the colorful worlds more vibrant and enjoyable to explore than ever before. That said, Spyro Reignited Trilogy remains true to the originals. These games are still collectathons with breezy gameplay mechanics and fairly simplistic puzzles, which make them ideal platformers for youngsters. Plus, you're getting three games here, each of which has a lot of content.
See our Spyro Reignited Trilogy review.
Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley is the best alternative to Animal Crossing: New Horizons if you don't have a Nintendo Switch. Stardew Valley is a country-life simulation game set in a small rural town. As a farming sim, you tend to crops, fish, and manage resources. You can also explore the mines, converse with the colorful cast of locals, and slowly build up your cozy plot of land into something you're truly proud of. Stardew Valley has a time restriction on each in-game day, which could wind up as a good internal clock for limiting screen time (if needed). Stardew Valley also supports cooperative multiplayer, so you can join up as a farmhand and get to work alongside your kids.
See our Stardew Valley review.
Tearaway Unfolded
Because Media Molecule's Tearaway released on the PlayStation Vita, it didn't receive the audience it deserved. Thankfully, Tearaway Unfolded came along, remedying that situation by bringing the inventive platform-adventure game to a much wider audience. Tearaway Unfolded stars a messenger who needs to bring a letter to a sky portal. The world is utterly charming and resembles a paper-crafted storybook. Throughout the adventure, you manipulate environments to solve puzzles, including using the DualShock 4's touchpad to create unique objects and motion controls to shift platforms. Tearaway Unfolded is an imaginative platformer that is easy to recommend for kids of all ages.
See our Tearaway Unfolded review.
Untitled Goose Game
Who doesn't want to experience the world from the perspective of an annoying goose? Untitled Goose Game provides that exact dream-like opportunity, and it is every bit as funny and mischievous as it sounds. Let's face it: No one likes geese. That said, it's hilarious to embody one and mess with people who are just trying to go about their days. Untitled Goose Game does have a main campaign, which tasks players with solving puzzles by interacting with objects and messing with people. Admittedly, some of the puzzles are obtuse and may be hard to solve for those without much gaming experience. But it's fun to simply run around and honk at people. You can even chase people into locking themselves inside a phone booth.
See our Untitled Goose Game review.
