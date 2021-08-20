Best PlayStation Games For Kids: Top PS5 And PS4 Kid-Friendly Games

Insomniac Games created arguably the best superhero game ever with Marvel's Spider-Man. While there have been numerous solid Spider-Man games, none of them made the sensation of swinging across the New York City skyline feel nearly as good as Marvel's Spider-Man. Rather than tell an origin story, Marvel's Spider-Man focuses on a college-age Peter Parker, which helps it strike a great balance between the hero's two very different identities. With free-flowing combat that rewards experimentation, a bevy of cool gadgets, and varied missions, Marvel's Spider-Man is a consistently rewarding experience. Its follow-up, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, uses the foundation already in place to deliver another great tale starring the young Miles Morales.

PS5 and PS4 users can play both games. We're highlighting the Ultimate Edition for PS5 here, as it comes with Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and Miles Morales. PS4 users can purchase Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year edition and Miles Morales individually. Marvel's Spider-Man is rated Teen by the ESRB, but if you let your kids watch Marvel movies, it's no more "mature" than the films.

See our Marvel's Spider-Man and Miles Morales reviews.