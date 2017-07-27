Another Xbox One Backwards Compatible Game Now Available

After a handful of releases yesterday, Microsoft has today added another game to the Xbox One backwards compatibility library. Today's addition is Tomb Raider: Underworld, the 2008 entry from longtime series developer Crystal Dynamics.

It's a follow-up to the studio's first Tomb Raider game, 2006's Tomb Raider: Legend. Underworld was received fairly positively upon release; GameSpot's 7/10 review lauded its variety but criticized its technical issues and a failure to innovate on the core gameplay of earlier titles.

As with all backwards compatible titles, you can simply pop in the physical Xbox 360 disc to play it on your Xbox One. Alternatively, if you own a digital copy, you'll find it in your Ready to Download list. It's also available for purchase from the Xbox Store for $20. You can see all the Xbox One backwards compatible games here.

Underworld follows three additions to the backwards compatibility list yesterday. Those games included Red Faction: Armageddon, which will be available for free to Xbox Live Gold members in August. The schedule for new games being rolled out has been inconsistent; there's no telling when the next batch of titles will come. We do, however, know that support for original Xbox games is on the way.