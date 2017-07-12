Ahead Of Destiny 2 Launch, You Can Now Link Your Blizzard And Bungie Accounts

Destiny 2 is coming to PC in October, and publisher Activision announced in May that the PC version would launch through Blizzard's Battle.net service. Today, developer Bungie began what appears to be the first step in bringing Battle.net and its own service, Bungie.net, closer together. Now, players can log into their Bungie.net profiles using their Blizzard accounts.

Players were already able to authenticate their Bungie.net accounts through PlayStation Network IDs and Xbox Live gamertags. These authentication methods are primarily methods of logging into Bungie.net, although you can make a Bungie profiles without one of the other accounts.

However, linking the accounts also allows Bungie to pull your character data from Destiny and present it on its website. This way, you can see all of your stats and information about your Destiny playthroughs across all platforms in a single place. You can read the instructions for how to link accounts over at Bungie's website.

Destiny 2 is getting a beta test soon, but PC players have to wait at least a month for beta access: Bungie says that the PC beta will begin in late August. It opens to Xbox One and PS4 players on July 21 and runs through July 23. However, you can get early access to the beta by preordering the game. Early access begins on July 18 for PS4 players and July 19 for Xbox One players.

Destiny 2 launches on September 6 for PS4 and Xbox One, and on October 24 for PC. The game will feature considerable changes from the first Destiny, such as a social space that'll evolve over time and a new Raid that's "unlike anything we've done," according to Bungie. In addition, it'll feature a lot more story than the first game.