E3 2017: Destiny 2 Beta Date Confirmed, PC Version Coming Later
Here's when you'll be able to play Destiny 2's beta trial.
That dates that Destiny 2's beta will run have been confirmed. Publisher Activision announced on its blog that preorder customers will be able to play the beta on PlayStation 4 starting July 18, and on Xbox One beginning July 19. The beta will end on both platforms on July 23. The company also stated that a PC beta is planned for late August, with more details coming "soon."
The Destiny 2 news kept coming today: the game's console release date has been moved forward, now launching on September 6, while the PC version will launch on October 24.
You can read a lot more about Destiny 2 from its official reveal, including about how it's adding the ability for solo players to find groups to play Raids with. At its E3 2017 press conference, Sony also showed a cinematic trailer that suggested a strong story focus for the game.
