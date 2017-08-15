Agents Of Mayhem Review Roundup

Volition, the developer of open-world action series Saints Row, has a new game out. It's not a Saints Row title, though it's remarkably similar. It's called Agents of Mayhem, and as pre-release trailers show, it's got the same blue sense of humor and similar over-the-top open-world combat. It's even got Saints Row favorite Johnny Gat as a pre-order bonus.

The game takes place in a distant future in which the only hope for governments and global corporations are a group of corporately funded super agents--the Agents of Mayhem. Take a look at a bunch of videos below:

After playing it pre-release, we had our doubts, and now final reviews have started to go live. In our verdict, critic Brett Todd said there's "little to Agents of Mayhem beyond its foul-mouthed and bombastic attitude." He went on to say it has "loads of mayhem, but not much else." Read more in our full Agents of Mayhem review.

For a selection of other critics' opinions, check out the roundup below. Alternatively you can take a look at GameSpot sister site Metacritic for a wider view of Agents of Mayhem's critical reception.

Game : Agents of Mayhem

: Agents of Mayhem Developer / Publisher : Volition / Deep Silver

: Volition / Deep Silver Platforms : PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC

: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC Release : Out now (US), August 18 (Europe, Australia)

: Out now (US), August 18 (Europe, Australia) Price: US $60 / £43 / AU $100

GameSpot -- 4/10

"Personality can only take a broken and repetitive game so far. The attitude behind Agents of Mayhem has potential, at least if it's executed properly. But there's little to Agents of Mayhem beyond its foul-mouthed and bombastic attitude, which push the game into grating and obnoxious territory. Throw in the poor mission design and bugs, and you've got a game with loads of mayhem, but not much else." -- Brett Todd [Full review]

IGN -- 7.1/10

"Agents of Mayhem does a good job paying homage to the cartoon and live-action TV heroes of the '80s and '90s, and revels in the absurd tropes and idiosyncrasies of those inspirations. A broad and goofy arsenal of unique weapons and gadgets and the ability to switch characters on the fly to access complementary abilities offers some solid combat and good mindless fun, but due to some unpolished writing and repetitive environments and enemy types, it doesn't fully live up to its heroic potential." -- Jon Ryan [Full review]

Game Informer -- 8.0/10

"Agents of Mayhem is cheesy, rarely funny, and generally ridiculous, but I was eager to play for long periods of time. The action is frenetic and fun, with room for strategy using all the characters' assorted abilities. Even if Seoul ends up being a bland backdrop, I enjoyed being in the world and causing explosions in [it] at every opportunity." -- Kyle Hilliard [Full review]

Polygon -- 5.5/10

"This has likely started to feel like a litany of sins rather than cogent critique, but it's the best way I have of illustrating Agent of Mayhem's failings. It is not felled by any one thing, but is rather undone by a thousand little cuts. Agents of Mayhem heaps theoretical fun on you. Characters, powers, upgrades, tons of missions--it's desperate to for the player to just have fun. It's a noble impulse, but one that it's depressingly incapable of consistently delivering on." -- Justin McElroy [Full review]

GamesRadar+ -- 4/5

"Variety is something that Agents of Mayhem otherwise has in abundance, thankfully. Whether you're in the mood for action-packed battles on crowded concert stages, upgrading your agents and home base, or going for some breezy, triple-jumping platforming between skyscrapers, new fun is never far off. Then you can return to base, slot in a different trio of heroes, and drop back into Seoul with an all-new team. Mayhem is flawed, but it's also a strong start for an enjoyable and funny series. Would it be presumptuous to say I'm ready for season two?" -- Connor Sheridan [Full review]

Trusted Reviews -- 2.5/5

"Agents of Mayhem would have been a great rental in days gone by, but today it’s an experience that’s great for a a short while, but doesn’t offer enough to keep players invested for the duration of the campaign. I hope Volition does something with these heroes, though, as they’re truly great. I just hope they’re wrapped up in a more fulfilling experience on par with rivals in the genre on their next outing." -- Brett Phipps [Full review]