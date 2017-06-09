Saints Row's Beloved Character Johnny Gat Is Coming To Agents Of Mayhem

The over-the-top, gunslinging, action-hero parody Johnny Gat is one of the more recognizable characters in the Saints Row series. Recently developer Volition announced that it's bringing him back to its new game, Agents of Mayhem. The catch: he's an exclusive GameStop pre-order bonus.

In a press release, Volition announced that Johnny Gat is a playable character in its upcoming game. Volition explained that his inclusion is actually somewhat coherent with the narratives of both Saints Row and Agents of Mayhem, and the studio justified it with a pretty convoluted and appropriately absurd explanation.

"The 'Have God re-create the Earth and retcon the entire world of Saints Row' ending of Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell means that the dead don't stay dead," the press release states. "Johnny is back where he was born--Seoul. Gat's been hard on the beat in this universe as a Lieutenant in Seoul's police department, but the tragic events of Devil's Night left Johnny in a coma. After awakening almost a year later, Johnny discovers that all of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency have been wiped out and replaced with COP (Civilian Overwatch Patrol) robot units."

The Gat DLC includes the character, as well as unique skins, an unlock mission, and a personal mission. He's voiced by Daniel Dae Kim, who played Johnny Gat in the Saints Row games.

Agents of Mayhem shares many gameplay similarities with Saints Row: it's an open-world, third-person action game with a comedic, over-the-top story. Unlike Saints Row, however, you'll be able to explore the world with a team of three agents. You can read our most recent preview of the game here.

It launches on August 15 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Keep an eye on GameSpot for more about Agents of Mayhem coming out of E3 2017 next week.