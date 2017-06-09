Most Anticipated Games Of E3 2017

What We're Looking Forward To
  2. Call of Duty: WWII | Eddie Makuch, Associate Editor
  3. Crackdown 3 | Chris Pereira, News Editor
  4. Cyberpunk 2077 | Jake Dekker, Video Producer
  5. Destiny 2 | Alex Newhouse, News Writer
  6. Far Cry 5 | Alessandro Fillari, Editor
  7. Fallout 4 VR | Jimmy Thang, Technology Editor
  8. The Last of Us Part II | Kallie Plagge, Associate Editor
  9. Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite | Tamoor Hussain, Editor
  10. Mother 3 | Justin Haywald, Managing Editor
  11. Pokemon Stars | Oscar Dayus, Staff Writer
  12. Resident Evil Remake 2
  13. Shin Megami Tensei (Switch) | Peter Brown, Senior Reviews Editor
  14. State of Decay 2 | Aaron Sampson, Video Producer
  15. Super Mario Odyssey | Tony Wilson, Video Producer
  16. Wolfenstein (Unannounced Title) | Michael Higham, Associate Editor
  17. Xenoblade Chronicles 2 | Kevin Knezevic, News Editor
  18. Yakuza Kiwami | Matt Espineli, Associate Editor
There's a plethora of games that we're eager to see more of at E3 2017. With most major companies bringing their best to the show, there's bound to be a fair number of surprises in store. Whether it's confirmed or not to be at this year's show, we've compiled our personal picks of what we're looking forward to the most. Click ahead to check out our choices.

E3 2017 runs June 13-15, with briefings from Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, Bethesda, Electronic Arts, and Ubisoft planned for the days before the show kicks off. You can find a full schedule in our feature on the publisher press conferences times.

