You'll Need A MicroSD Card To Play NBA 2K18 On Switch

NBA 2K18 launches digitally today for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One (with its physical release for the latter two platforms arriving on September 19). However, those who plan on picking the basketball game up on Nintendo's console better have a microSD card handy.

As pointed out on NeoGAF by users Pokemaniac and ggx2ac, NBA 2K18 requires a hefty 22.9 GB of space to download on Switch. What's more, each save file for the game takes up 5 GB--a larger file size than many full Switch titles, such as Pokken Tournament DX, which only requires 3.2 GB to download. That's problematic considering that the console only comes with 32 GB of internal memory, roughly 25 of which are actually usable.

Even if you plan to hold off and buy the physical version when it releases on October 17, you'll still need to have a microSD card, according to Nintendo's support website. While the game itself is 6.8 GB large, its software update takes up 16.1 GB, which accounts for the digital version's massive size and why you'll need a microSD card regardless of which you pick up.

NBA 2K18 releases for everyone on PS4, Xbox One, PS3, and Xbox 360 on September 19. The Switch version includes the same features as the other releases, though it runs at 30 FPS, while the PS4 and Xbox One versions run at 60. The game's free Prelude demo is available now and lets you carry your progress over to the full release.