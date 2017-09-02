Pokken Tournament DX Has A Smaller File Size Than You Might Think

In a world of giant games, Pokken Tournament DX is coming in as a much smaller one than anticipated. Whether or not you've already picked up an extra SD card for your Nintendo Switch, this digital title will fit within your console's tiny 4 GB limit.

Updates to the Pokken Tournament DX Eshop listing on Switch show us the game will only take up 3.2 GB of memory. This is only a slight difference compared to the game's Wii U version which took up 3.68 GB of memory. This is surprising because the Switch version of the game includes more content, including Popplio and Litten as support characters, and five new playable Pokemon fighters: Darkrai, Empoleon, Scizor, Croagunk, and Decidueye.

In addition to new fighters, DX will sport several new game modes: daily challenges, team battles, and online group matches. All of these details and more were revealed in the title's latest trailer.

If you just can't wait to get your hands on Pokken Tournament DX, a demo version of the game is available on the Eshop right now. Pokken Tournament DX launches on September 22, exclusively for Nintendo Switch.