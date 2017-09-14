NBA 2K18 Is 30 FPS On Nintendo Switch, 60 FPS On PS4 And Xbox One

Some new details about NBA 2K18's Nintendo Switch edition have come to light. According to Nintendo Everything, the professional basketball game will run at 30 FPS on Nintendo's hybrid console, as compared to 60 FPS on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Nintendo showed off the Switch version of NBA 2K18 during the Nintendo Direct briefing this week. Nintendo also also put out a press release in which it said the Switch edition will have "stunning graphics."

Although the frame rate may be different across the Switch and PS4/Xbox One editions, the feature set is the same across all editions, apparently. One other notable element is that the Switch version will not have Amiibo support, according to 2K.

NBA 2K18 launches for Nintendo Switch in the eShop on September 15 before coming to physical retailers on October 17. Keep checking back with GameSpot soon for more on NBA 2K18.