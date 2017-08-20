Xbox One X: GameStop Announces Trade-In Offers

Xbox One pre-orders are now open worldwide, and retailer GameStop is among the stores that is letting you secure a console ahead of launch. The store has also announced a trade-in promo where you get can the system for as little as $300.

From the Xbox One X's launch on November 7 through November 19, GameStop is boosting the trade-in values for popular consoles. GameStop will give you $200 in store credit for your Nintendo Switch or PS4 Pro; $150 for an Xbox One S or regular PS4; or $100 for the original Xbox One model.

So if you trade in a Switch or a PS4 Pro, you can get the console for $300 when you use the $200 trade credit on the system. This trade-in promotion is good in the United States and all the prices are in United States dollars.

GameStop Xbox One X Trade-In Promo (November 7-19)

Nintendo Switch, PS4 Pro: $200

Xbox One S, PS4 (Original or Slim): $150

Xbox One Original: $100

GameStop overall is rolling out a "mutlimillion dollar" campaign for the Xbox One X, the retailer said. In a statement, GameStop merchandising VP Bob Puzon said GameStop is better than a "big box" retailer when shopping for an Xbox One X.

"The best place to pick up Microsoft's most anticipated Xbox isn't a big box," Puzon said. "Our associates are serious gamers themselves, making GameStop the only place players can get unparalleled expertise on the system and its most popular titles."

GameStop also announced today that the Xbox One X will be playable at the GameStop Expo event on August 27. The console is also playable at Gamescom this week in Germany.

Pre-order availability for the Xbox One X was announced during Microsoft's Gamescom briefing today, where a special-edition Project Scorpio version was also announced. Check out GameSpot's news roundup to catch up on all the news.