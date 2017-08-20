The Biggest Microsoft Xbox Press Conference Gamescom News

Microsoft's Gamescom 2017 press conference has just begun, and there's bound to be a plethora of new details about the upcoming Xbox One X, as well as a bunch of game announcements. You can also check out our roundup of all the biggest new trailers from the event.

Below, you can find all of our coverage of the event. We'll be updating this feature as new details emerge, so make sure to refresh the page often to get the latest from the press conference. What news are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below.

Assassin's Creed Origins

Watch Assassins Creed Origins' New Cinematic Trailer--Microsoft unveils a new cinematic trailer for Ubisoft's upcoming Assassin's Creed Origins at Gamescom 2017.

Jurassic World Evolution

Jurassic World Evolution Lets You Manage Your Own Dinosaur-Themed Park--The makers of Planet Coaster have a new RollerCoaster Tycoon-style game in development where you create and run a Jurassic World.