Xbox One Game Gifting Feature Coming Soon

Xbox One game gifting is coming soon, meaning you'll be able to buy digital games for your friends in the near future. Xbox's corporate VP at Microsoft, Mike Ybarra, replied to a fan question regarding the feature on Twitter, stating it is "not far" off.

Not far! — Mike Ybarra (@XboxQwik) July 6, 2017

The Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch don't currently offer the ability to buy digital games for other people, but it has been possible on Steam for some time.

In a separate Tweet, Ybarra said the Xbox team is "looking into" the ability to delete games from your achievements list for which you've earned no achievements, a feature that already exists on PS4.

In other Xbox news, it was announced yesterday that the platform's big shooter exclusive, Halo 5, "will receive a game update to support true 4K with the release of Xbox One X later this year." That means the latest Halo title will join a host of other games that are part of the Xbox One X Enhanced Program, which sees existing titles upgraded to take advantage of the new system's 4K capabilities. Xbox One X launches November 7 and will cost US $500 / £450/ AU $650.

Xbox One's exclusive lineup for the rest of the year includes Forza Motorsport 7, Sea of Thieves, and Crackdown 3. For more on those, check out our videos on how Sea of Thieves' open world works or how Xbox One X improves Crackdown 3.