Xbox Gamescom Livestream August 25: Start Time, How To Watch, What To Expect

Xbox is making a return to Gamescom this year with a fresh look at what lies ahead for the gaming platform. This will be the first time since 2019 that Xbox has been on the show floor of the giant German gaming convention, and if you can't make the trip, then you can be there in spirit by tuning into a livestream from the Xbox booth. Here's what you can expect to see from Xbox when Gamescom kicks off later this month.

Start time for the Xbox Gamescom livestream

A livestream will be broadcast from the Xbox Booth at Gamescom from August 25, starting at 5 AM PT / 8 AM ET and running until 11 AM PT / 2PM ET. Microsoft says that you can expect developer interviews and gameplay from various Xbox Game Studios. including Mojang Studios, Obsidian Entertainment, World's Edge, and more.

5 AM PT

8 AM ET

1 PM BST

2 PM CET

A few third-party partners will also join the stream for a look at how games from those studios are shaping up ahead of their respective launches.

How to watch the Xbox Gamescom livestream

The livestream will be available on Microsoft's social media channels, YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook.

What to expect from the Xbox Gamescom livestream

A mix of released and upcoming games will be on show during August, including Focus Interactive's A Plague Tale: Requiem, medieval murder mystery Pentiment, action-strategy game Minecraft Legends, and the picturesque platformer Planet of Lana. Microsoft Flight Simulator, Grounded, and Age of Empires IV will also be present, and will likely have updates on future content drops for those games.

While a full schedule hasn't gone live yet, you can expect the following games to make an appearance during the Xbox Gamescom stream:

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Gunfire Reborn

Sea of Thieves

Lies of P

High On Life

Grounded

Pentiment

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Minecraft Legends

Planet of Lana

Age of Empires IV

There's no mention yet if Bethesda will make an appearance, along with several of its highly anticipated games. June's joint showcase between Xbox and Bethesda was packed with new previews for Redfall, Starfield, and Fallout 76's next expansion, as well as teasers for third-party studio games such as Hollow Knight: Silksong, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, and The Last Case of Benedict Fox.

For anyone attending Gamescom in person, Xbox can be found in Hall 8 of the gigantic Koelnmesse expo center and will have hands-on opportunities to try out new games. Gamescom officially begins with the Opening Night Live stream on August 23 hosted by Geoff Keighley, who has teased over 30 world-premiere announcements throughout the event. The Future Games Show will also take place on August 24, the morning after Opening Night Live, and will showcase over 50 games.