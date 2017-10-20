WWE TLC Changes Dramatically As Roman Reigns Is Out, Kurt Angle And AJ Styles Are In

Just two days before the Tables, Ladders, and Chairs pay-per-view, massive changes are afoot for the WWE event. It was announced by the wrestling company that two superstars scheduled for marquee matches on the show have been pulled from the card "due to medical issues."

The biggest change is that Roman Reigns will not be able to perform. He was scheduled to join Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins as they reunited The Shield to take on the team of The Miz, Cesaro, Sheamus, Braun Strowman and Kane. Now, the match has even more meaning due to Reigns' replacement.

WWE has revealed that Hall of Famer and Raw General Manager Kurt Angle will step into the ring for the 5-on-3 handicap match, marking his first match for the company since his 2006 departure. Angle returned to WWE earlier this year and has been vocal about wanting to wrestle again in a WWE ring.

Meanwhile, the other change to the card impacts Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt--which has been dubbed The Demon vs. Sister Abigail. After missing two weeks of programming, Wyatt has officially been removed from the card. Replacing him will be Smackdown Live superstar AJ Styles, making it his first Raw match since being drafted to the Tuesday night show in 2016.

It's worth noting this match will be the first time Balor and Styles have faced each other in WWE, which is surprising given their history. With both men previously serving as leaders of the Bullet Club stable in New Japan Pro Wrestling, this is a match many fans have been waiting for.

WWE has not specified what precisely caused Reigns and Wyatt to be removed from the card. According to WrestlingInc, it's due to a case of the mumps. Officially, WWE said in a statement to ESPN, "We have confirmed that three of our performers have been diagnosed with a viral infection. As a precautionary measure, we are ensuring in-ring performers and staff are tested and immunized in accordance with recommended medical guidelines."

WWE TLC airs live on the WWE Network on Sunday, October 27, at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT. For some idea of what to expect, check out our TLC 2017 predictions.