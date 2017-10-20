WWE TLC 2017: Match Card & Predictions

Created by on

Image 1 of 8
  2. Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox (Kickoff Match)
  3. Asuka vs. Emma
  4. Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Mickie James
  5. Cedric Alexander & Rich Swann vs. Gentleman Jack Gallagher & The Brian Kendrick
  6. Kalisto (c) vs. Enzo Amore
  7. The Demon vs. AJ Styles
  8. Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, & Kurt Angle vs. Braun Strowman, The Miz, Kane, Cesaro & Sheamus (TLC Handicap Match)
  9. More Image Galleries You May Like

This Sunday, October 22, the team of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose reunites once again as The Shield to take on The Miz and his four stars in a TLC handicap match. That's not the only big match happening at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Raw brand-exclusive PPV, TLC, has six other matches, including the debut of former NXT women's champion Asuka.

It all kicks off at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on the WWE Network, with the Kickoff Show happening one hour earlier. Here's the entire match card and our predictions.

[UPDATE]The Finn Balor match and the main event have been changed due to medical issues.

Image 1 of 8
    •   View Comments (1)
    Load Comments