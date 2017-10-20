WWE TLC 2017: Match Card & Predictions

This Sunday, October 22, the team of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose reunites once again as The Shield to take on The Miz and his four stars in a TLC handicap match. That's not the only big match happening at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Raw brand-exclusive PPV, TLC, has six other matches, including the debut of former NXT women's champion Asuka.

It all kicks off at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on the WWE Network, with the Kickoff Show happening one hour earlier. Here's the entire match card and our predictions.

[UPDATE]The Finn Balor match and the main event have been changed due to medical issues.