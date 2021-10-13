What's In The Fortnite Item Shop Today - October 14, 2021: Skull Trooper, Skull Ranger, And More

It's a new day in the Fortnite Item Shop, which means several new cosmetics are on sale, including some that haven't been available for purchase in nearly a year. Here's everything you'll find in the Fortnite Item Shop for October 14, 2021.

The marquee new additions are Skull Trooper and Skull Ranger, each of whom now sports a new golden skeleton alternate style. Skull Trooper goes for 1,500 V-Bucks, while Skull Ranger is a bit cheaper at 1,200 V-Bucks. To complete their sets, you'll want to also consider grabbing the Skull Sickle pickaxe, Grinning Ghoul back bling, and the Crypt Cruiser.

If you bought either of the character skins previously, you may have noticed you received their new alternate styles earlier this week for no additional charge, which is par for the Fortnite course. That brings their full wardrobe of styles to three each.

Here's the complete Skull Squad set and what each item will cost you:

Skull Trooper - 1,500 V-Bucks

Skull Ranger - 1,200 V-Bucks

Skull Sickle - 1,200 V-Bucks

Grinning Ghoul - 400 V-Bucks

Crypt Cruiser - 1,200 V-Bucks

The Item Shop is certified spooky today.

Elsewhere in the shop, you can find the Toosie Slide emote has returned after nearly a month's absence. Fortnite Twitch streamer Taspio got his own locker bundle which includes Surf Witch, Starpower back bling, Bold Bar pickaxe, Petunia glider, and the Savor The W emote. The all-pink bundle can be yours for 1,800 V-Bucks, marked down from the usual price of 2,700 V-Bucks if you bought the items separately.

If you still want to get some of the other Fortnitemares 2021 skins, they're all still there, including Rick Grimes, Frankenstein's Monster, and all four Pumpkin styles Epic has released over the past several Octobers. For a full glimpse of the Fortnite Item Shop today, let iFireMonkey capture it all in one neat image.

Check back tomorrow and every day for the latest Item Shop updates and insights. In the meantime, don't miss the big news: Among Us and Fortnite are officially collaborating.