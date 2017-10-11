Watch Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite's First Three DLC Characters In Action

On top of its packed roster of popular Marvel and Capcom heroes and villains, Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite will receive a handful of DLC characters, including Sigma, Black Panther, and Monster Hunter. Capcom recently released a trailer showcasing those three characters, and we got a chance to test them out ourselves at New York Comic-Con.

In the video above, you can see us take on a Capcom representative in a full match that put the three DLC characters (plus Captain Marvel) through their paces. Black Panther is the speediest of the bunch, while Sigma and Monster Hunter are burlier and have much longer reach thanks to their respective swords.

Black Panther, Sigma, and Monster Hunter will all be available for Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite on October 17. You can pick up each character individually for $8, while those who purchased the game's 2017 Character Pack will get all three at no additional cost.

Those aren't the only DLC characters on the way to Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite. Capcom has announced it will also add Winter Soldier, Black Widow, and Venom to the roster later this year. The trio will also be included in the 2017 Character Pack.