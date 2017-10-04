New Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite Gameplay Trailer Shows Black Panther, Sigma In Action

A new gameplay trailer for Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite has been released, showing upcoming DLC characters Black Panther and Sigma duking it out. Capcom has also released images of new premium costumes for those characters, as well as Monster Hunter, another fighter that'll be added to the game.

According to Capcom, "Black Panther is a melee fighter who utilizes quick slashes with his claws to win the fight. T'Challa can also cling to walls as well as jump from one to another in a matter of moments, allowing him to escape pressure, but to also pounce on an opponent from multiple angles."

In the gameplay trailer he can be seen quickly moving around the stage, slashing his enemy on both the ground and in the air. He also calls in Sigma to extend combos and do devastating damage.

"Using his energy sword, Sigma is able to control the battle by opening up dimensional rifts that linger around the screen, hindering his opponent's movement options," Capcom says about the character. "Armed with a command grab and a counter teleport, he has options to deal with overly aggressive teams that may try to take advantage of his slower but imposing move set."

Black Panther, Sigma, and Monster Hunter will be available on October 17 at no additional cost to those that purchased the 2017 Character Pack. Alongside the characters will be the costumes you can see below. Capcom has said it also has "premium costumes for the full roster coming soon."

Looking further ahead, Winter Soldier, Black Widow, and Venom will also be added Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite as DLC. These characters are included in the 2017 Character Pack.

In GameSpot's Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite review, it was awarded an 8/10. "The mechanics underlying Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite make it an outstanding fighting game," reads the review. Capcom has understood what caused the stagnation of Marvel Vs. Capcom 3's competitive scene and, to some extent, the issues Street Fighter V currently faces.

"In response it has created a fighting game focused on individuality and expression, with deep systems that reward studious players but also accommodate casuals. As someone who both plays and watches fighting games, I am excited to see what the future holds for Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite."

Capcom previously released a gameplay trailer for Monster Hunter in Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite.