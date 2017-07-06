All The Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite Characters Confirmed (So Far)

The Infinite Roster
  2. Black Panther
  3. Captain America
  4. Captain Marvel
  5. Doctor Strange
  6. Gamora
  7. Hawkeye
  8. Hulk
  9. Iron Man
  10. Nova
  11. Rocket Raccoon
  12. Thor
  13. Ultron
  14. Arthur
  15. Chris Redfield
  16. Chun-Li
  17. Dante
  18. Mega Man X
  19. Morrigan Aensland
  20. Nathan Spencer
  21. Ryu
  22. Strider Hiryu
  23. Sigma (DLC)
  24. Zero
There are a lot of characters appearing in the upcoming crossover fighting game Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite. With so many to keep track of, we've compiled all the fighters that have been confirmed so far. Click ahead to see all the confirmed Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite characters.

Be sure to check back often as we update this article with more characters as they get announced.

Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite is set to launch on September 19 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A demo for the game's story mode is currently available for download.

Read our discussion with the devs about preserving the game's depth, picking characters, and Chun-Li's face. For our most recent impressions of the game, check out our in-depth feature detailing what we liked, disliked, and want.

