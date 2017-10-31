  1. Destiny 2 PC Week 2 Arms Dealer Nightfall and EDZ Flashpoint Reset
  2. How Photo Mode Turns Games Into Art Galleries
  3. The Last Of Us Part II - PGW 2017 Trailer
  4. Horizon: Zero Dawn Devs & PlayerUnknown Discuss How To Make Open Worlds
  5. Call Of Duty: WWII - PGW 2017 Trailer
  6. Destiny 2 | Curse of Osiris Expansion Reveal Trailer – PGW 2017
  7. Detroit: Become Human - Tackling Tough Issues
  8. Skyrim VR and Doom VR Livestream With Bethesda
  9. Games Journalists Read Mean Comments
  10. GS News Update: PUBG Xbox One Release Date Announced
  11. Dissidia: Final Fantasy NT - Overview Trailer
  12. Shadow of the Colossus Off Screen PS4 Gameplay - First Colossus Fight
Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Feature Article

Watch Detroit: Become Human's Intense Android Hostage Negotation Play Out In New Gameplay Video

  • Feature
1 Comments

The narrative-driven game forces you to make tough decisions and deal with the consequences.

by on

We're getting a deeper look at some of the suspenseful, narrative-driven gameplay in PS4's Detroit: Become Human. After Sony dropped this trailer at PlayStation's Paris Games Week media conference, GameSpot got the chance to try the game.

In the video above, you play as Connor, an android who works for the police rounding up deviant androids. Connor must convince a deviant android named Daniel not to kill Emma, the child of the family Daniel belongs to. You must analyse clues and reconstruct the crime scene, gaining an understanding of what happened and gradually increasing your chances of successfully saving Emma from being killed.

Detroit: Become Human developer Quantic Dream is perhaps best known for its 2010 PS3 exclusive Heavy Rain, and Detroit is a story-driven game in a similar vein, exploring a number of real-world themes.

At Paris Games Week, Sony announced Detroit: Become Human would release some time during Spring 2018. For more news and features from the event at Paris Games Week, check out the biggest PlayStation news from Sony's Paris Games Week press conference or watch all of the top trailers revealed.

Filed under:
Detroit: Become Human
PlayStation 4
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
    • View Comments (1)
    patfaller

    Patrick Faller

    Gamespot News Writer, still mentally playing my first NES...
    Detroit: Become Human

    Detroit: Become Human

    Coming Q2 2018
    unreleased
    Follow
    Load Comments

    More News