Watch Detroit: Become Human's Intense Android Hostage Negotation Play Out In New Gameplay Video

We're getting a deeper look at some of the suspenseful, narrative-driven gameplay in PS4's Detroit: Become Human. After Sony dropped this trailer at PlayStation's Paris Games Week media conference, GameSpot got the chance to try the game.

In the video above, you play as Connor, an android who works for the police rounding up deviant androids. Connor must convince a deviant android named Daniel not to kill Emma, the child of the family Daniel belongs to. You must analyse clues and reconstruct the crime scene, gaining an understanding of what happened and gradually increasing your chances of successfully saving Emma from being killed.

Detroit: Become Human developer Quantic Dream is perhaps best known for its 2010 PS3 exclusive Heavy Rain, and Detroit is a story-driven game in a similar vein, exploring a number of real-world themes.

At Paris Games Week, Sony announced Detroit: Become Human would release some time during Spring 2018. For more news and features from the event at Paris Games Week, check out the biggest PlayStation news from Sony's Paris Games Week press conference or watch all of the top trailers revealed.