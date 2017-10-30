The Biggest Sony Paris Games Week Press Conference Trailers

We got to see an assortment of new trailers and videos from Sony's upcoming slate of games for PS4 during its presentation at Paris Games Week. With the reveal of Sucker Punch's new IP Ghosts Of Tsushima, as well as new trailers for Spider-Man and The Last Of Us: Part II, the publisher has a lot in store for 2018 and beyond it seems.

Those certainly weren't the only games Sony showcased today, however. The publisher also shared many trailers for new content on the way to Horizon: Zero Dawn, Destiny 2, and Call of Duty: WWII, as well as first reveals for Guacamelee 2, Spelunky 2, and more. Here's a quick look at every trailer Sony showed off during the presentation.

Spider-Man

In the upcoming Spider-Man, players will be able to explore and fight through open-world New York as the wall-crawling super-hero. The new trailer Sony revealed today focuses on the game's story and features appearances from key Marvel villains, such as the Kingpin.

Gucamelee 2

One of the surprise announcements from today's press conference was Guacamelee 2, another Metroidvania-style action game from Drinkbox Studios. The game is coming "soon" to PlayStation 4 in 2018 and features new abilities, gameplay elements, and co-op with up to four players.

Ghost Of Tsushima

Set in Japan during the 1200s, you'll play as a lone Samurai in this open-world stealth-action as he works to disrupt the invasion of Mongolian armies from the west. As the new IP from Sucker Punch, this game moves away from the heroics of Infamous and goes more towards historical action-adventure.

Concrete Genie

The imaginative Concrete Genie launches for PS4 in 2018. In the game, players wield a magical brush that can create colorful, living creatures and scenery on the walls of buildings, which then come to life and help solve puzzles.

The Last Of Us: Part II

Sony capped off today's press conference with an extended and brutal cinematic trailer for The Last of Us: Part II, the next title in Naughty Dog's bleak and gripping action-thriller series. In the trailer, we see an assortment of new characters form an uneasy bond as they fight to survive in the post-disaster America.

Final Fantasy 15: Episode Ignis

The next story DLC chapter for Final Fantasy XV arrives this December, and Sony showed it off the first footage of it today during its Paris Games Week briefing. This episode reveals more background information about Ignis, Noctis's royal retainer, and features boating sequences, large-scale action, and more.

Shadows Of The Colossus

Sony showed off a new trailer for the upcoming PS4 remaster of Shadow of the Colossus. The game releases early next year and looks more beautiful than ever before in the new video, which takes players through its stunning environments.

The Gardens Between

One of the most intriguing announcements in today's press conference was The Gardens Between, a beautiful puzzle-adventure game coming to PS4. In the title, two teens explore small island worlds and use their time-manipulation abilities to solve puzzles.

Detroit: Become Human

Today's press conference also brought an unsettling new trailer for Detroit: Become Human, the next game from the team behind Heavy Rain. Sony also revealed that the anticipated game will finally release for PS4 in Spring 2018.

Spelunky 2

One of the biggest surprises to come out of today's briefing was the announcement of Spelunky 2, a sequel to the beloved rogue-like title. Sony didn't reveal any details about the game or when it will launch, but series creator Derek Yu has confirmed the title is "coming first to PS4 and Steam."

Call Of Duty: World War II

The next installment in Activision's immensely popular franchise, Call of Duty: WWII, releases later this week, and today Sony gave fans a look at the game's first map pack, dubbed The Resistance. It launches in January and will have an exclusivity period on PS4.

Destiny 2

In addition to Call of Duty: WWII's first DLC pack, Sony also showed off the first trailer for Destiny 2's first major expansion, Curse of Osiris. It arrives this December and takes players to the planet Mercury.

The Hong Kong Massacre

The Hong Kong Massacre is a top-down shooter in the vein of Hotline Miami. The game arrives for PS4 in 2018 and has players take on the Triad and other criminals in gruesome and intense fashion.

God Of War

In the next God Of War game, we find Kratos on an adventure with his son in the wilds of a new land. Moving away from Greek mythology to that of Norse mythos, the God of War feels like a fish out of war in this new setting, but he'll still be able to use brute force to make through the many obstacles in his way.

Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds

Horizon Zero Dawn's first DLC expansion, The Frozen Wilds, launches in early November, and Sony gave fans one more look at it with a new trailer. The video showcases the bleak, wintry environments players will be exploring in the expansion, as well as a couple of the new creatures they'll have to battle.

Monster Hunter World

Monster Hunter World launches for PS4 on January 26, and today Sony showed off the game's first DLC. PS4 players will get an exclusive armor set for their hunter and Palico based on Horizon Zero Dawn, allowing you to dress like Aloy while slaying giant monsters.

Sony made a ton of announcements during today's press conference. You can see them all in our roundup of the biggest news from Sony's Paris Games Week briefing, as well as our roundup of the PSVR games on the way in 2017 and 2018.