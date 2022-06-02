Tunic Is Coming To PS4 And PS5

Tunic is coming to Playstation.

Finji confirmed during Sony's State of Play that Tunic is coming to PlayStation 4 and 5 on September 27. Previously Tunic was exclusive on Xbox consoles and PC, having released back in March.

Tunic is a single-player action-adventure game that tells the story of a fox as they explore foreign land filled with danger. Throughout the game, players will unlock new items, combat techniques, and arcane secrets as they progress further in-game.

Tunic features an original soundtrack composed by Lifeformed (Dustforce) with Janice Lee. It was first announced at E3 2017 PC Gaming Show and was originally called Secret Legend. Finji later changed the game's name to Tunic. It was featured again in Microsoft's E3 2018 presentation, where it was announced that it would be an Xbox console exclusive at launch. In Tunic, players will fight against colossal beasts, collect strange and powerful items, and unravel long-lost secrets in an adventure that evokes classic Zelda games.

Finji is a veteran indie studio that has worked on games such as Night in the Woods, Overland, and Chicory: A Colorful Tale. Be sure to read our full Tunic review, where we gave it a 9/10.

