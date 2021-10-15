Destiny 2 Haunted Sectors Guide Halo Series X Restock Animal Crossing Direct Metroid Dread Boss Guide Borderlands 3 Community Challenge PS5 Restock Tracker
Trials Of Osiris Rewards This Week In Destiny 2 (Oct. 15-19)

As Bungie continues to polish the Trials of Osiris experience in Destiny 2, here's where you'll be playing and what you'll be fighting for in the pinnacle PvP event.

By on

Comments

Trials of Osiris, Destiny 2's pinnacle PvP event, is back for another weekend of intense competition. Just like previous Trials weekends, you can expect to battle it out for some quality weapons and armor, with each piece of gear also having a unique look that can't be found anywhere else in the game. Here's what's up for grabs this weekend, and where you'll be spending your time attempting a flawless run that earns you the best loot possible.

Once again, Trials will run from 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET on Friday and conclude on Tuesday's weekly reset, with both rewards and the map being randomized. You can also see what gear Xur has for sale this weekend, in case you'd like to bring a fresh Exotic into Saint-14's playground. We don't know quite where the action will be taking place this week just yet, but we'll update this post as soon as we do.

Now Playing: Destiny 2 Players NEED To Play Trials of Osiris

Map

To be confirmed.

Rewards

To be confirmed.

If you're new to Trials of Osiris, then you've missed out on one of Destiny 2's best PvP modes. The overall goal is to achieve a "Flawless" run of seven straight victories, which will reward you with a trip to the Lighthouse on Mercury.

Inside of that location, you'll receive gear with some of the best stats in the game, as well Adept-class weapons. The rules are simple enough to follow, as two fireteams of three players on each side play several rounds of elimination to see which team is the best.

If all that sounds daunting, worry not. After being out of action for several months, Trials was drastically reworked to be a more inviting experience for newcomers. The Trials Passage card that you purchase from Saint-14 now no longer tracks your losses, allowing for rewards to still be earned even if you fall short of a Flawless run. Rewards now come from the number of rounds won, and alongside a reputation system similar to the one found in Gambit and the Crucible, earning unique loot from Trials activities isn't too difficult.

The latest version of Trials also matches you up with any other Guardians who don't have a fireteam, so you won't be tackling the event on your lonesome.

