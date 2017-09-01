Total War: Warhammer 2 Minimum And Recommended Specs Revealed

If you're eagerly awaiting Total War: Warhammer II on PC, its developer The Creative Assembly has shared some key info. It has revealed the recommended and minimum system requirements for the game, which comes out September 28.

Creative Assembly is also revealing new graphical features it's rolling out for release. Those include improved Screen Space Ambient Occlusion (SSAO), a new volumetric fog system that thickens the air (producing god-ray effects), a new sharpening filter, and impressive wet-look surfaces.

"Continuing the series trend for optimization and performance improvement, the second game in CA's fantasy-strategy trilogy will be playable on a wide range of PC systems," the company said on its website. Alongside the minimum and recommended specs, Creative Assembly have outlined a recommendation for 60 FPS gameplay at 1080p.

PC Recommended Specifications

Expected around 45-55 FPS on campaign map and in a 1v1, 20 units vs. 20 units battle, default graphics preset set to High, running at 1920×1080:

Operating System: Windows 7/8.1/10 64 Bit

Windows 7/8.1/10 64 Bit Processor: Intel Core i5-4570 3.20 Ghz

Intel Core i5-4570 3.20 Ghz RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Install Size: 60 GB

60 GB Video Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 2 GB/AMD Radeon R9 270X 2 GB at 1080P

PC Minimum Specifications

Expected around 25-35 FPS on campaign map and in a 1v1, 20 units vs. 20 units battle, default graphics preset set to Low, running at 1280×720:

Operating System: Windows 7 64 Bit

Windows 7 64 Bit Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo 3.0 Ghz

Intel Core 2 Duo 3.0 Ghz RAM: 4 GB/5 GB

4 GB/5 GB Install Size: 60 GB

60 GB Video Card: Nvidia GTX 460 1GB/AMD Radeon HD 5770 1 GB/Intel HD4000 at 720p

PC 60 FPS+ Specifications

Expected 60 FPS+ on campaign map and in a 1v1, 20 units vs. 20 units battle, default graphics preset set to Ultra, running at 1920×1080:

Operating System: Windows 7/8.1/10 64 Bit

Windows 7/8.1/10 64 Bit Processor: Intel Core i7-4790K 4.0 Ghz

Intel Core i7-4790K 4.0 Ghz RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Install Size: 60 GB

60 GB Video Card: Nvidia GTX 1070 8 GB

Total War: Warhammer II recently revealed The Skaven will be one of the races in the upcoming game, joining the High Elves, Dark Elves, and Lizardmen as playable factions. Another race, the Norscans, are available as a pre-order bonus and are now playable in the first game.