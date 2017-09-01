Total War: Warhammer 2 Minimum And Recommended Specs Revealed
Developer The Creative Assembly shares the recommended and minimum PC system requirements with just a few weeks to go before release.
If you're eagerly awaiting Total War: Warhammer II on PC, its developer The Creative Assembly has shared some key info. It has revealed the recommended and minimum system requirements for the game, which comes out September 28.
Creative Assembly is also revealing new graphical features it's rolling out for release. Those include improved Screen Space Ambient Occlusion (SSAO), a new volumetric fog system that thickens the air (producing god-ray effects), a new sharpening filter, and impressive wet-look surfaces.
"Continuing the series trend for optimization and performance improvement, the second game in CA's fantasy-strategy trilogy will be playable on a wide range of PC systems," the company said on its website. Alongside the minimum and recommended specs, Creative Assembly have outlined a recommendation for 60 FPS gameplay at 1080p.
PC Recommended Specifications
Expected around 45-55 FPS on campaign map and in a 1v1, 20 units vs. 20 units battle, default graphics preset set to High, running at 1920×1080:
- Operating System: Windows 7/8.1/10 64 Bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5-4570 3.20 Ghz
- RAM: 8 GB
- Install Size: 60 GB
- Video Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 2 GB/AMD Radeon R9 270X 2 GB at 1080P
PC Minimum Specifications
Expected around 25-35 FPS on campaign map and in a 1v1, 20 units vs. 20 units battle, default graphics preset set to Low, running at 1280×720:
- Operating System: Windows 7 64 Bit
- Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo 3.0 Ghz
- RAM: 4 GB/5 GB
- Install Size: 60 GB
- Video Card: Nvidia GTX 460 1GB/AMD Radeon HD 5770 1 GB/Intel HD4000 at 720p
PC 60 FPS+ Specifications
Expected 60 FPS+ on campaign map and in a 1v1, 20 units vs. 20 units battle, default graphics preset set to Ultra, running at 1920×1080:
- Operating System: Windows 7/8.1/10 64 Bit
- Processor: Intel Core i7-4790K 4.0 Ghz
- RAM: 8 GB
- Install Size: 60 GB
- Video Card: Nvidia GTX 1070 8 GB
Total War: Warhammer II recently revealed The Skaven will be one of the races in the upcoming game, joining the High Elves, Dark Elves, and Lizardmen as playable factions. Another race, the Norscans, are available as a pre-order bonus and are now playable in the first game.
